If you’re on the hunt for a way to keep your devices charged up while you’re away from home, Amazon has a deal worth checking out on a 4-in-1 car charger. The Lisen retractable car charger is marked down to just $17 right now, which is nearly 40% off its regular price of $28. The charger works with a number of different devices, but act quickly if it feels like the right charger for you, as this is a limited time deal.

Why you should buy the Lisen retractable car charger

You can’t go wrong with any of the best phone chargers, but the Lisen retractable car charger offers a unique combination of versatility and a low price point. It can charge up devices with four different connection ports, offering a 30W USB-C port, a 12W Lightning port, a 15W USB-C port, and a 12W USB-A port. It connects to your vehicle by way of its lighter outlet, and from there all you have to do is connect your devices when you need to charge up.

Another great feature of this Lisen car charger is its design. The retractable cord keeps your vehicle from getting cluttered with tangled up wires, and when it’s not in use you can simply leave it plugged into the lighter outlet or tuck it away in the glove box or center console.

The Lisen retractable car charger offers another great design feature, which is a 180-degree rotatable adjustment space. This allows you to angle it how you like, and it’s sturdy enough to stay in place even on bumpy roads. And you can charge up to four devices at a time, so ensuring everything stays in place while you do so is a win.

Whether you’re looking to keep your phone charged throughout the day or have a bunch of devices to power on a road trip, the Lisen retractable car charger is worth a look even at its regular price point. Amazon has it discounted to its lowest price ever right now, so you can save $11 and add it to your vehicle for a sale price of $17.