Google Wallet isn't just Android's mobile payments platform. It's meant to be a full-on digital wallet, storing not only your payment methods, but also documents like travel and event tickets, and even, in some cases, your identification.

In 2023, beginning with Maryland, Google started working with US states to provide digital versions of official government identification. Since then, a handful of states have hooked up with Google to do the same. Here's all the states that support digital IDs in Google Wallet, and what you can actually do with those IDs.

Which states let you add your digital ID to Google Wallet?

Source: Google

So far, Google Wallet's digital ID compatibility is pretty limited. Over the past couple of years, six US states have joined up to offer digital IDs inside Google Wallet. The states where you can add your driver's license or state ID to Google Wallet are:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Maryland

New Mexico

Google also said in September that users in Iowa and Ohio will be able to add state-issued IDs to Wallet "in the coming months." New Mexico's participation was announced at the same time and has already gone live, so Iowa and Ohio should be coming soon.

'ID pass' digital passports

Source: Google Play Store, Jörgen Berglund - unsplash

In addition to digital state IDs and driver's licenses, Google Wallet can also create digital IDs using your passport. These digital passports come with many restrictions that don't apply to physical passports (more on that below).

Users in any US state can scan their passports into Google Wallet, but only specific airports accept them. You can check an interactive map on the TSA's website to see which airports in which states do.

It's important to note here that Google recommends you still carry your physical identification when traveling, even if you intend to go between airports that theoretically accept these digital IDs.

What can you do with digital IDs in Google Wallet?

You might think that a digital version of your state-issued identification would eliminate the need for you to carry your physical identification, but that's not the case. Per Google's support page, you can use your digital state-issued ID for the following:

TSA at supported airports. You must still carry your physical ID as needed.

Some apps, like car rental services, accept a digital Driver's License or State ID in Google Wallet for identity and age verification.

Google notes that "More options to use your US Driver's License or State ID are coming soon," but doesn't elaborate. Your Google Wallet ID is not a substitution for your physical identification, and you can't use it as identification in law enforcement interactions like traffic stops, or to buy age-restricted items like alcohol or certain medications.

Even if you live in a state that allows you to add your government-issued identification to Google Wallet, you'll still need to carry your normal ID for most purposes.

Using a passport within Google Wallet, you should be able to travel between domestic airports that accept digital passport IDs. You cannot use Google Wallet to fly internationally. Again, Google recommends carrying physical identification even when traveling between airports that accept digital IDs, just in case.

How to add your ID to Google Wallet

Adding your ID to Google Wallet only takes a few steps. Here's how to do it.

Add your state-issued ID

Open Google Wallet. Tap Add to Wallet. Tap ID. Tap Driver's license or state ID. Tap the state that issued your ID. If your state isn't listed, it's not supported at this time. Tap Get Started. Follow the on-screen prompts. Exact procedures differ by state.

Create an 'ID pass' using your passport

Open Google Wallet. Tap Add to Wallet. Tap ID. Tap ID pass. Tap Get Started. Read the terms presented, scroll down, and (if you agree) tap I agree. Scan the page of your passport containing your personal info and photo. Scan the NFC security chip on the back of your passport. Tap Next. Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your face into Google Wallet. Tap Done.

When your information has been verified, you'll get a notification letting you know that your ID pass is ready.

Digital IDs have a long way to go

The prospect of a fully digital wallet that eliminates the need for carrying money, cards, and identification is very appealing, but as you can see, there are still many, many restrictions in place. I wouldn't go so far as to say that adding your ID to Google Wallet right now is entirely pointless — some businesses do accept IDs in Wallet, and if you frequent one of those, it could save you some time. But given digital IDs still aren't accepted for the vast majority of cases where you might need to show identification, you'll still need to carry your standard identification even after adding your ID to Wallet.

Google says it's continuing to work with governing bodies to expand the accessibility and utility of Google Wallet IDs, so the dream of fully digital wallets may still come to fruition someday. In the meantime, it's really more of a novelty for most users.