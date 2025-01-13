Your changes have been saved Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is both a media streamer and a smart speaker, pulling double-duty for your smart home and smart TV setup. $110 at Amazon

When it comes to the best streaming devices, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is one of our favorites. Not only is it a competent streaming box, it's also a smart home hub, which means you can control your smart home through Alexa, all the while enjoying some 4K streaming over Wi-Fi 6. It's a capable little Android streaming box, and really, its biggest issue is its pricing; it's a rather expensive streaming box at $140, which likely has a lot to do with the built-in speaker and smart home controls. So you get what you pay for, but for many, the cheaper options get the job done.

Well, thanks to a 21% discount currently available on Amazon, you can pick up a Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) right now for $110, saving yourself $30 while getting one of the best streaming boxes around, which is the second-lowest price we've ever seen for the device, making today's sale an excellent deal.

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen)

For starters, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is plenty powerful, thanks to its octa-core processor that ensures the box is twice as powerful as Amazon's best streaming stick. This is the most powerful Fire TV device you can currently purchase, where it chews through 4K content with ease, thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR support. And with Dolby Atmos audio in the mix, things sound great, too, whether you use a soundbar or dedicated audio system.

Heck, thanks to its HDMI input, you can connect your cable box to this smart TV device to then control your regular cable content through this box, which includes Alexa voice controls that can elevate your cable-viewing experience. And since Alexa is running in the background, you can always stop in the middle of your content to make a video call from the comfort of your TV. Talk about convenience.

All in all, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is a great product, competent at streaming and smart home control; now even better when you can grab one on sale for 21% off, bringing the price down to $110, a much easier price to swallow for this capable smart TV streaming box.