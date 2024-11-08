Amazon Echo Show 8 with Globe Electric Smart Bulb This Echo Show 8 with Globe Electric Smart Bulb bundle is a great way to start your smart home journey, with a smart screen to control your home and, of course, a bulb to add as your first smart home item to control with your hub. From here, you can expand your smart home to your needs, with the Echo Show 8 controlling it all. $100 at Amazon

As someone who just recently started building out their smart home, I can say the best place to start is acquiring a smart screen and then building out from there. One of the better hubs on the market right now is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023), which we gave an 8.5 in our review thanks to its excellent sound quality and responsive virtual assistant. But what good is a smart screen is you don't own any smart home gear?

Well, this is why today's bundle sale is so noteworthy: it comes with a Globe Electric Color-Changing LED Smart Light Bulb, which means your hub will come with something to control. I find this is the best way to jump on the smart home bandwagon, by starting small but with the necessary gear to expand easily, which is why today's sale is so notable, as you can pick up both the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023) and the Globe Electric Color-Changing LED Smart Light Bulb for $100. Considering that the Echo Show 8 typically retails for $150, you'll save a good bit and get a free bulb to boot.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Show 8 with Globe Electric Smart Bulb bundle

I can't stress how much easier it is to get the entire family familiar with using your smart home additions when you have a central smart screen available that everyone can interact with. Sure, we can all use our phones to control our smart gear, but having a hub makes things much easier for everyone once you get set up. Not only can you bark commands at it, but you can walk up and interact with the screen, too, ensuring everyone in the house has the ability to control your smart home, even guests who wouldn't normally have access to your smart home on their phones.

Plus, once you have the smart screen installed, you can expand your smart home to your needs, picking up whatever smart home gear you need as you need it. This is why it's welcome to see a Globe Electric Color-Changing LED Smart Light Bulb included; this way, you can hit the ground running to properly judge if a smart home is truly for you. I can say I used to be skeptical of making my home smart, but now that I have, I don't think I can go back, and ideally, once you set up your Amazon Echo Show 8 with Globe Electric Smart Bulb, you'll find it challenging to go back to ignoring the convenience smart home gear brings to the table.

So, if you are looking to start your smart home journey, you should definitely check out today's sale on the Amazon Echo Show 8 with Globe Electric Smart Bulb bundle, as $100 is a steal for what you get, so don't miss out, especially when the Echo Show 8 is still one of our favorite smart screens on the market.