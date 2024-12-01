Audible Premium Plus $0.99 $14.95 Save $13.96 Audible is a great place to find audiobooks and podcasts from authors and hosts you love. For $14.95 per month, you get one credit for any audiobook, and the subscription comes with access to thousands of free books, podcasts, and bonus reading material — but right now you can get your first three months for just $0.99 each. $0.99 at Amazon

Amazon made its bones selling books over the internet, so it isn't surprising to see it has also expanded into e-books and audiobooks, with the latter being a focus through the Audible service. If you're unfamiliar with Audible, it's a marketplace for audiobooks, and like most marketplaces, an optional subscription is available for those who wish to gain a few perks, like an always-accessible catalog of audiobooks and exclusive deals and discounts.

Typically, Audible's Premium Plus subscription would run you $14.95 a month, but since today is Cyber Monday, you can sign up today for $0.99 for your first three months (moving back to $14.95 per month after those three months end), with a $20 credit included so you can purchase a premium audiobook of your choosing to go along with your new subscription, which is undoubtedly a great way to get started with the service.

What's great about Audible and its Premium Plus subscription

Selection, deals, and sharing

If you're looking to purchase a wide selection of audiobooks, then Audible should be at the top of your list with a library that exceeds 200,000 titles. And since it is the biggest marketplace for audiobooks, it tends to get more exclusives than any other store. So, the selection is a big selling point. Of course, the Premium Plus subscription nets subscribers access to a catalog of titles that can be listened to at no extra cost, and while the selection is limited, it is varied, thanks to the breadth of titles across the store. And for those who do spring for the Premium Plus subscription that is currently on discount for Cyber Monday at $0.99 for the first month, you can expect to see plenty of deals on audiobooks at special pricing just for subscribers.

Another benefit of Audible over the competition is that you can easily share your audiobooks with other members of the service. So, say you want to lend an audiobook to your mother; if she has an account (and they are free to make), she can listen to your purchase, which is as easy as clicking on a share button within the app/site.

Oh, and if you happen to use Amazon's Kindle service, you can purchase e-books that come with an audiobook companion (and vice versa), and read at the same time as you listen, a slick benefit indeed.

All in all, if you've ever considered trying out Audible's Premium Plus subscription, now is a great time to test it out as you can get your first few months of access for $0.99, and since you'll also get a $20 credit to your account when doing so, you can pick up a premium audiobook for free that you can listen to even if your subscription lapses, which basically boils down to an audiobook of your choosing for a $3 commitment. Not bad, so don't miss out this Cyber Monday.