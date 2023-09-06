Have you ever dreamed of turning your passion into a profitable business? If so, Etsy may be the perfect platform for you. Etsy is an online marketplace that allows individuals to sell unique, handmade, or vintage items. It brings together buyers who are looking for innovative items and sellers who create these items. Sellers on Etsy range from hobbyists to professional artists and small business owners. There's even a convenient mobile app that allows you to chat with customers on your Android device when on the go.

So, you may be wondering what you should sell on Etsy. You can sell anything from handmade jewelry, clothing, and home decor to printables, personalized gadgets, and custom PCs. As you can see, it's not just for arts and crafts. Even those who are tech-savvy can leverage skills like 3D printing, electronics, programming, and laser cutting to offer unique tech products on Etsy. The key is to sell something you're passionate about, which will also attract buyers.

Now, let's dive into how to start an Etsy shop step by step.

Create an Etsy account

First, you'll need to create an Etsy account (if you don't have one). Visit Etsy's home page in a web browser (desktop works best), click Sign in in the upper-right corner of the page, then click Register in the upper-right corner of the sign-in popup.

2 Images Close

Enter your email address, first name, and desired password, and click Register. Alternatively, you can sign up using your Google, Facebook, or Apple account.

Create your shop

Now that you can sign in and make purchases on Etsy, you'll need to join the marketplace to start selling. Click the Shop Manager icon in the upper-right corner of the page next to the user account menu.

2 Images Close

Click Let's do this to get started with the onboarding process. You're asked a couple of questions to help you get started. While the questions can be skipped, they're a great way to learn all you can about using the platform as a seller since you'll be given resources related to your selections.

The multiple-choice questions are:

What brings you to Etsy?

Is there anything you'd like help with?

After answering the above questions, click Start your shop to continue.

Close

Set your shop preferences

Next, you're asked to set your shop preferences. This includes setting your shop's default language, country, and currency. Make sure to choose the options that best suit your target audience.

Close

Name your Etsy shop

Choosing the perfect name for your Etsy shop is crucial. It's the first thing potential customers see, so it should be catchy, easy to remember, and reflect the items you're selling. Etsy allows up to 20 characters for shop names (without special characters, spaces, or accented letters), which must be unique. If the name you want is taken, add extra words or numbers to make it unique.

Close

Prepare your inventory

Now comes the fun part: adding items to your shop. That's right, you'll need to create at least one listing during the setup process, so be prepared! A lot goes into this step, but it's worth it to make your products stand out. Remember, the more detailed and accurate the information, the more likely you are to make a sale.

Close

For each item you list, you'll need to provide the following:

Photos: Include up to 10 high-quality pictures to showcase your item.

Include up to 10 high-quality pictures to showcase your item. Video (optional): Add a short 5-second to 15-second video to show off your product (sound won't be included).

Add a short 5-second to 15-second video to show off your product (sound won't be included). Title: Craft a title that includes keywords buyers would use to search for your item.

Craft a title that includes keywords buyers would use to search for your item. Details: Mention who made the item, what it is, and where you made it.

Mention who made the item, what it is, and where you made it. Category: Choose a two- or three-word description to get category suggestions. Additional options like medium, primary color, secondary color, mount type, home style, or room will appear based on the category chosen.

Choose a two- or three-word description to get category suggestions. Additional options like medium, primary color, secondary color, mount type, home style, or room will appear based on the category chosen. Renewal options: Decide if you want the listing to automatically renew after it expires or if you prefer to renew it at your convenience. Renewals cost $0.20 each.

Decide if you want the listing to automatically renew after it expires or if you prefer to renew it at your convenience. Renewals cost $0.20 each. Type: Specify if it's a physical or digital product.

Specify if it's a physical or digital product. Description: Write a brief overview that catches shoppers' attention. Remember, they'll only see the first few lines before clicking through, so make it count.

Write a brief overview that catches shoppers' attention. Remember, they'll only see the first few lines before clicking through, so make it count. Product partners (optional): If someone outside your Etsy shop helps you physically produce the items, you can credit them here.

If someone outside your Etsy shop helps you physically produce the items, you can credit them here. Sections: Similar to playlists on YouTube or Spotify, sections allow you to group related listings, making it easier for shoppers to browse related items.

Similar to playlists on YouTube or Spotify, sections allow you to group related listings, making it easier for shoppers to browse related items. Tags (optional): Add up to 13 relevant tags to improve the visibility of your listing.

Add up to 13 relevant tags to improve the visibility of your listing. Materials (optional): Include a list of ingredients, components, or materials used in your product.

Include a list of ingredients, components, or materials used in your product. Price: Set a price between $0.20 and $50,000. Consider the costs of materials, labor, and other business expenses. If you offer free shipping, remember to include the shipping cost in your pricing.

Set a price between $0.20 and $50,000. Consider the costs of materials, labor, and other business expenses. If you offer free shipping, remember to include the shipping cost in your pricing. Quantity: Specify how many items you have available. The listing automatically renews for quantities greater than one until it sells out.

Specify how many items you have available. The listing automatically renews for quantities greater than one until it sells out. SKU (optional): Use SKUs for personal organization, as buyers won't see them.

Use SKUs for personal organization, as buyers won't see them. Variations: Add available options like color or size to allow buyers to choose.

Add available options like color or size to allow buyers to choose. Personalization (optional): Activate this feature to allow buyers to customize or personalize an item.

Activate this feature to allow buyers to customize or personalize an item. Shipping info: Provide details on shipping price, origin zip code, processing time, supported shipping services, and any handling fee.

Provide details on shipping price, origin zip code, processing time, supported shipping services, and any handling fee. Item weight and size: Specify the weight and dimensions of your item to determine the package size and calculate accurate shipping costs.

Specify the weight and dimensions of your item to determine the package size and calculate accurate shipping costs. Returns and exchanges: Use Etsy's pre-written "simple policy" or create a custom policy.

Choose your payment preferences

Etsy provides several options for accepting payments, including Etsy Payments, PayPal, and check or money orders. This also includes seller protection, which uses its fraud-detection system to support and protect you and your shop. Choose the payment methods that are most convenient for you and your customers.

2 Images Close

To continue, select the country where your bank is located, the type of seller you are (individual or business), and provide some verifiable information for compliance purposes (name, date of birth, social security number, and address).

Lastly, you'll need to provide your bank information via Plaid, where you can securely log in to your bank and connect it to Etsy. If your bank isn't supported, you can enter your account and routing numbers manually.

2 Images Close

Once connected, you can set up a deposit schedule. The options are every day, once per week, every two weeks, or once per month.

Set up billing

Now, you'll need to set up billing. This is where you'll provide your credit card information for Etsy to charge the selling fees. The basic fees include a listing fee, a transaction fee, and a payment processing fee. You'll need to add a credit card and billing address. You won't be charged until the first day of the next calendar month.

Close

Secure your shop

Finally, you'll need to activate two-factor authentication for your shop to keep it secure. You can choose to do so using SMS (get codes via text message), phone (get codes via phone call), or an authenticator app (verify access via a mobile authenticator app). Select your preferred method and click Continue.

Close

If you choose to use an authenticator app, you can use any app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. However, Google Authenticator is recommended. Follow the process as it guides you through scanning a QR code and entering a six-digit code from the app. Also, save your backup codes in case you have trouble with your authenticator app of choice.

Open your Etsy Shop

Once you've completed all the steps above, it's time to open your Etsy shop. Click the Open Your Shop button at the bottom of the page to make it official. Congratulations! Your shop is now open for business. You'll be taken to the Shop Manager, where you can add more listings, manage orders, see customer messages, manage your finances, create a sale or discount, see your shop stats, and much more!

Close

If you created a test listing during the process, go to your listings to deactivate or delete it. You wouldn't want any trouble with your first sale!

Close

Your first customer is right around the corner

Starting an Etsy shop might seem daunting at first, but this step-by-step guide makes it easier than you think. Remember, the key to a successful Etsy shop is selling unique items that you're passionate about, providing detailed and accurate item descriptions, and offering excellent customer service. So, what do you plan on selling in your Etsy shop?