Starlink Mini Kit $500 $600 Save $100 If you've been looking for an alternative to standard internet, then Starlink is going to be a pretty good option. You'll need to purchase the hardware to get connected, and the Starlink Mini is the most compact option that's now $100 off. $500 at Best Buy

There are a ton of different options if you're looking to connect to the internet, and while traditional providers will work for most, sometimes more remote locations require cellular services instead. But if you're in an area where both of those solutions just don't work, then going with a satellite service provider is going to be one of the only ways to go.

Of course, your choices here are a little more limited, but one of the more popular options is Starlink. The SpaceX brand has been offering reliable satellite service for a few years now, and there's even a sweet discount on its compact Starlink Mini hardware from Best Buy right now that knocks $100 off its retail price.

What's great about Starlink Mini?

It's going to be all about the size with this one. While Starlink's other hardware options are fairly large since they are meant to be stationary, the Mini is in contrast, quite compact, which means it can be taken with you if you're going to the beach, to the mountains, or on the road.

There's even a cable that makes it more convenient to plug in while you're on the go, allowing you to power the Starlink Mini using USB-C. Of course, you will still need to pay monthly for the service, which starts at $50 per month. The good news, though, is that there is no long-term contract to sign, so when you want to call it quits, you can just quit.

Overall, not a bad way to connect if you're in an area that has no other options. It's also a great way to connect if you're someone that goes to lots of places that doesn't have the internet available. So if this sounds good, be sure to grab this deal on the Starlink Mini while you can to save $100 off the retail price.