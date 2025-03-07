Starlink Mini Kit $493 $600 Save $107 This is the ultimate solution to connect where you normally can't. The Starlink Mini provides satellite internet service no matter where you are. The best part is that it's extremely compact, making it easy to take with you, even if you're in the middle of nowhere. Right now, you can $107 off the device as it falls to its best price. $493 at Best Buy

There are now a lot of different options when it comes to internet service. You can go with traditional service providers that run lines in your town, 5G cellular services, fiber, and more. But if you're in an area where you can't get reliable internet, Starlink may be the best solution. The good news is that you don't have to jump through a lot of hoops to get the service activated.

There aren't any contracts to sign, and there's even a 30-day trial just in case you aren't sure if the service is a good fit for you. However, it does require the purchase of the equipment, which can be pretty expensive. With that said, we're seeing a great deal on the Starlink Mini, which is the brand's most compact model, that can now be purchased for $107 less than its original retail price.

What's great about the Starlink Mini?

This is a substantial discount on the equipment, which is the largest barrier when it comes to satellite internet service. As stated before, this is the most compact setup that Starlink offers. Starlink Mini packs the receiver and router all in one. While the standard model is quite heavy and difficult to move around, the Mini can be packed in a bag, and doesn't require any type of installation.

While you can plug it into a standard AC or DC outlet, the Starlink Mini can even be powered by USB-C with the right adapter. This makes it pretty versatile, being able to be used during road trips, if you're out in the ocean, in the forest hiking, or just at your home. You won't find a better internet solution for remote areas.

As far as service goes, it starts at $50 per month, and can go as high as $120 per month if you need unlimited access. This is quite a bit more than what your standard service provider would charge, but if you're in a area where service isn't available, or need the internet no matter where you go, then it should be well worth the price.

If you're unsure about the service and how it will work for you, you can get a rough idea by downloading the Starlink app to see if your location is ideal. Get this deal from Best Buy while you can because this discount won't be around for much longer.