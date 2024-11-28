Starlink Mini Kit $450 $600 Save $150 The most compact satellite internet setup you can get from Starlink. This model is great for all uses but is perfect for those who are on the go. It packs up nicely and can even be powered using USB-C. Grab it for less with this deal that knocks $150 off its retail price. $450 at Best Buy

There are a lot of ways to connect to the internet. And while most use residential or commercial providers, some also rely on wireless carriers when conventional methods aren't available. Of course, if you're someone that lives completely off the grid and neither of the previously mentioned options work for you, then going with a satellite provider is going to be your last and possibly only available solution.

Luckily, satellite internet has come a long way over the past few years, with Starlink pushing availability and speeds to new levels. And if you've been thinking about signing up for Starlink service, saving a few bucks on the equipment isn't going to hurt. With that said, the Starlink's Mini Kit is now on sale, with a price drop of $150. This is the first time we've seen a discount on this model, which normally comes priced at $600.

Internet anywhere

Of course, having something this small is always good, especially if you're looking to move around a lot and use the internet in remote areas. This device can pack up well and can be easily thrown in a backpack. What makes the Mini particularly interesting is that it can be powered using USB-C, so if you have the means, then this thing can run off a power bank if needed.

For most, though, you'll be plugging this into an AC or DC outlet and just using it as is. Now, this is just for the hardware, and Starlink does charge a monthly subscription for its satellite service as well. This service starts at $50 per month, which isn't all that bad, considering that this can provide you with internet if you're in an area that normally has no other way to connect.

There are also plans for heavy users as well, with an unlimited plan that costs $160 per month. There's even a 30-day trial just in case you think it may not work for your needs. But if you're someone that wants to grab a Starlink setup for those remote adventures, and wants to do it for less, we think the Mini is going to be a prime option. Just get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.