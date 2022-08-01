Some people may find it hard to believe, but many parts of the world still lack basic internet connectivity in 2022. Those lucky enough to be connected online typically are plagued with terribly slow speeds and spotty connections. Most of them are also forced into dreadfully low monthly data cap limits, which adds to the whole level of frustration for the general consumer.

Starlink has heard the complaints across the globe and is setting out to make things right. This guide talks about the Starlink internet service and why you might consider checking them out.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a new broadband internet service provider brought to you by the same minds behind SpaceX, the rocket and spacecraft company. The Starlink initiative aims to bring high-speed internet to virtually any market worldwide by utilizing low orbital satellites. This allows us to stream and carry out other intensive online activities with significantly lower latency than in the past.

These Starlink satellites providing internet access are closer to Earth versus a typical satellite, only about 340 miles above our heads. So the signal doesn't have to travel quite as far, making for a better overall experience.

Starlink should change our way of thinking when it comes to the idea of what a global broadband internet service provider can do. For example, Starlink deploys its satellites in what's known as a constellation of multiple satellites. Once ready, they all work together to extend wireless coverage as a single unit, much like a mesh Wi-Fi network in our homes today.

And since Starlink has access to SpaceX, you'll see them fire off more clusters of satellites from their space stations as needed. This effectively allows them to keep on top of new hardware upgrades year-round.

How can you get Starlink internet service for your home or business?

The Starlink internet service has two options for you to choose from: residential and business. If you're looking to get Starlink for your home, you'd be interested in the residential option. Otherwise, business users will select the latter.

In the section below, we show you how to check Starlink availability in your area and some other details to expect during that process.

Residential users

To get started with Starlink for your home, check if your area is serviceable by viewing their product map. Type your location into the Service Address text box, then press the Search button to check if you can get Starlink right now. You'll see a status of either Available, Waitlist, or Coming Soon. Pressing the + button on the right reveals a few extra details. If it's not in your area just yet, hover over the dark blue section of the map with your cursor to see when it's expected to become available.

If Starlink is officially in your area, pressing the Order Now button takes you to the next page, where you can make your purchase. If you have the Coming Soon status, pressing the Order Now button brings you to a page where you can reserve your Starlink hardware in advance. It'll cost you an initial $99 deposit with a $50 shipping and handling fee. As noted on the official website, you'll receive a notification or email when your Starlink Kit is ready to ship to your address. You'll pay for the rest after it becomes available.

Starlink says your deposit is fully refundable should you decide to cancel your reservation, as long as you do so before the order ships out. You can request a refund from your Starlink account, which removes your reservation priority position afterward.

Business users

For professional use, check the Starlink Business product availability page. Enter your location in the Service Address text box, then click the Order Now button to check the availability. If your business address is serviceable, you should be able to move on to the purchase page from there. It'll let you know to check back for availability in the future if your address is not in the service area just yet. In some cases, it may technically be available at the time. However, you'll be put on a waitlist for a while.

How much does it cost to use the Starlink internet service?

Just as Starlight service availability differs for residential versus business users, the hardware costs and monthly fees are also not the same. However, the thing they have in common is that the Starlink hardware is weather resistant, allowing it to hold up in various extreme conditions. In the section below, we cover the other core price differences and what you can expect from each one.

Residential users

For starters, you'll pay a one-time $599 fee for the Starlink satellite hardware, which is placed outside in a secure location. It will then beam the wireless signal into your home directly from the satellites. This is especially useful in rural areas where it would typically be difficult for other internet service providers to lay physical cables.

Once you pay for the hardware, the standalone Starlink internet service costs $110 per month. You can expect speeds up to 100Mbps with a typical latency of 20ms, making it more than capable for everyday use.

Business users

The initial cost for business users is significantly higher than the residential option. You'll pay a one-time fee of $2500 for the Starlink hardware. This premium model gives you a higher gain antenna for increased range and better reception during those rough weather events. This makes it even more reliable for daily operations. After that, the standalone Starlink internet service will cost $500 per month.

Your business can enjoy speeds up to 350Mbps with a typical latency range of 20 to 40ms, which Starlink says can accommodate up to 20 users simultaneously.

You have 30 days from the initial receipt date to return your order if you're unhappy with the service for any reason. They accept undamaged Starlink Kits and accessories and give a full refund. To start the process, follow the return instructions in the Starlink Customer Portal.

What comes in the Starlink Kit box?

The Starlink Kit includes the external satellite hardware and a ground-level mount to use as a stand. You also get a Wi-Fi base unit to act as the wireless router, the necessary power cables, and a 75-foot cable to connect the hardware outside to the Wi-Fi router inside.

How do you set up the Starlink hardware and access the internet?

For the best experience possible, Starlink wants you to have an unobstructed open view of the sky when installing the external hardware. Starlink mentions the satellites are constantly moving overhead, so it's crucial to keep a clean lock on them at all times.

If you can't accomplish this with the included base, purchase the separate mounting kit and place it somewhere more ideal, such as the roof or a pole. You can find them on the Starlink Shop once your Starlink Kit order is ready to ship to your registered address.

To start the initial setup process, download the Starlink smartphone app for either Android or iOS. Once installed, open the Starlink app and tap the Start Setup button to continue. If your Starlink hardware is hooked up and ready to go, select I Have A Location. Otherwise, press the Check For Obstructions button.

2 Images

From there, follow the on-screen instructions, connect the hardware to the wireless router, then check the other configuration settings. Don't worry; they'll walk you through the entire process every step of the way.

What about data caps or long-term contracts?

Starlink doesn't come with any data cap limits, allowing you to stream and enjoy your daily online activities without worry. At the same time, you also don't have to think about long-term contacts locking you down for several years. This means you can use the Starlink internet service for as long as you want, granted you keep up the monthly payments. And because there are no contacts, you can cancel your service at any time if you don't want to use it anymore. No questions asked.

Is the Starlink internet service right for everyone?

Starlink's goal is to provide internet access to those markets or locations that would otherwise not have it. It can be beneficial for rural homes or businesses with no other legitimate options available to them. This opens up a new world of possibilities for all users. If you have a fast internet connection, it may not be something you need to bother with—at least not just yet. Starlink's future ambition is to bring gigabit internet connections to the masses at speeds of 1000Mbps and beyond.

With speeds like that, it would be faster than many standard hardwired internet connections today, which might bring even more customers to Starlink in the future. So the question remains: Is it right for everyone? Maybe not at this time because of the high initial hardware cost for the Starlink Kit and the self-installation procedures. And the $110 per month for 100Mbps might be hard to swallow for some residents. Still, having an active internet connection in your home or business is very enticing if Starlink is your only option right now.

All in all, you have to weigh the pros and cons and decide if it suits your personal needs or not. Say you've always wanted to work from home or take classes online, but your lack of internet connection was holding you back. This can help make that reality. If you're good with the one-time hardware fee and the relatively high monthly bill for decent internet speeds, you might be a good candidate for Starlink. Again, if you had to choose between no internet connection and Starlink, you might be more willing to pay the premium here.​​​

Starlight can help bring new markets online like never before

The idea of bringing more people into the modern era is an exciting yet complicated process. To make it all happen, Starlink and SpaceX are sending low orbital clusters of satellites into space, providing internet access to more users across the globe. It's no easy feat, and Starlink's journey is just beginning, but things can only get better from here. As this satellite technology advances, we'll likely see higher connection speeds and even lower latency in the future. Pair that with an increase in overall availability, and we're looking at a potential game changer if everything pans out.

If you're not quite ready to jump on board with Starlink, or it's not available in your area yet, consider a 5G smartphone data plan. Combine that with convenient hotspot capabilities, and you should be good to go from there. You can check out our guide for the best value smartphone data plans in the U.S. to help point you in the right direction.