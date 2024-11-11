There are many great Android launchers to choose from, and the popular ones are made by dedicated teams of passionate individuals. If you want to make a launcher, you don't need a team. You just need the passion. That's something that Stario developer Răzvan Albu has in spades.

The story behind Stario

Who made it and how it came to be

Albu is a 20-year-old Romanian developer currently studying software engineering in Sweden. It's a leap he made shortly after launching Stario in 2021. The move to Sweden and putting a launcher on the Play Store seem to be the product of youthful, optimistic hubris.

"[Moving to Sweden] was the most 'I am 18, what could go wrong?' thing that I ever did," he said. Likewise, when discussing the origins of Stario, he's unabashedly honest. "Stario exists solely because I'm too pretentious and was never content with anything the market had to offer."

I'm not happy with Stario … but at least I can blame myself.

The idea behind Stario was to create a minimalist launcher without the clutter of a traditional launcher, ideally in the service of enhanced productivity. Whether Stario succeeds at that is a personal opinion. Still, Albu's side project has over 350,000 downloads on the Play Store, dozens of stars on GitHub, and an active Discord.

"I was in high school back then, and I remember needing a summer project to occupy my free time with," he told me. "I was really into theming, so I figured you never have enough Android launchers. Maybe some of my ideas might inspire the big players and adopt them!"

Before setting out on his launcher journey, Albu was an aficionado. "I think I went through Nova, Lawnchair, Niagara, Microsoft Launcher, Smart Launcher, Before, Olauncher, [and] Minimalist Phone," he said. "It's not that I rejected any of them, but I wasn't loving them either. I would just jump from one to another."

Making Stario

It isn't as easy as you think

He's currently daily driving the Google Pixel 6a, so I asked him how he feels about the Pixel Launcher and if Stario is a response to any shortcomings he sees there. "The Pixel Launcher is not particularly flawed in any way," he told me. "Honestly, as an example, after two years of messing around with icons and icon packs, I'm starting to understand why big companies don't allow icon customization."

"I started building a launcher to prove that restrictions imposed by big companies are there to save costs or boost sales and that they could easily achieve better products if they cared more about their user base," he said. However, with the experience gained working with UIs, he gained an insight and appreciation for the work the big players put into it. "I ended up agreeing with them on some [things] and understanding why some features will always be a no-go."