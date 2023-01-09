If you've been holding out to experience one of the best RPGs for Android, there's never been a better time than now to jump in. The popular farming sim Stardew Valley has finally been updated to version 1.5, which made its way to PC and consoles in 2020 and 2021, respectively. 1.5 is a huge update to the original game, adding entirely new locations to the world, new farm layouts, a feathery farm animal, and improved home renovations.

The most prominent feature of the 1.5 update is the new Ginger Island region. Anyone who felt Stardew Valley lacked endgame content will be pleased with the new area filled with fresh challenges. If you're planning to start a new farm, the beach farm layout offers new challenges and an excellent way to see your ducks' newfound ability to swim in action. A full changelog can be found on the Stardew Valley Website.

The 1.5 update is currently rolling out to users. If you haven't received the option to update yet, just wait a bit and try again. However, it might be worth waiting a couple of days for a patch that fixes some critical 1.5 bugs on mobile. Some patches have already been released in the last few hours, but there's an upcoming patch that fixes bugs where NPCs, horses, and shipping bin deposits disappear after loading an emergency save. So things have started a little rough, but fixes have been flowing freely since release, with more coming.

Stardew Valley's 1.5 update doesn't just bring the mobile version in line with its console and PC counterparts. A significant rewrite of the code means that future mobile updates should happen much faster, so mobile gamers won't be waiting for years like they did with patch 1.5.