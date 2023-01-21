Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.5 update has finally arrived on Android. Of course, avid Stardew Valley players will know this update has been due for a while, seeing as other platforms have had it loaded in since 2020. However, the developer stated it was always coming to the mobile version, but it required a complete code rewrite for one of the best games on Android. So saying this update is quite meaty compared to what was in the base game is an understatement. In fact, it brings in a plethora of new content (like actual post-game gameplay), features, and quality-of-life fixes delivered directly onto your favorite Android gaming phone. So where does that leave newer players and veterans playing this beloved farming indie sim? We've put together a guide to lead players through Stardew Valley 1.5, outlining the key features and its game-changing content that you won't want to miss.

Stardew Valley's new beach layout starting farm is a huge addition

You can add the beach layout to your starting farm, offering a breath of fresh air in your playthrough and a welcomed new perspective on agriculture. But note that this layout is geared toward players already familiar with the farming mechanics in Stardew Valley. Also, only 2700 tillable tiles and the presence of sand add difficulty to maintaining crop growth, which will only bring extra hurdles to get your farm going. Remember, you cannot plant sprinklers on sand tiles! Nonetheless, there are still plenty of pros for selecting a beach farm as your starting farm, like collecting extra fish and finding seasonal items that wash ashore.

How to access the new beach layout in Stardew Valley

Update Stardew Valley to version 1.5.

Start a new playthrough.

Select Beach Farm (bottom-most option) layout.

Accessing post-game content in Stardew Valley

Post-game content involves accessing an entirely new region known as Ginger Island. Players must complete the base game content before they can reach Ginger Island. Upon reaching Ginger Island, you'll need to acquire Golden Walnuts to expand and unlock areas around the island.

How to sail to Ginger Island

Finish completing the Community Center or finishing the Joja Mart development quests.

Wait a few in-game days to receive Willy's letter.

Meet Willy (after receiving his letter) to begin the boat repair quest. Boat repairs require 200 Hardwood, 5 Iridium Bars, and 5 Battery Packs.

Speak to Willy and pay 1000 Gold to get to Ginger Island.

Explore the quality of life features in Stardew Valley 1.5

Update 1.5 brings important farm features that players will want to take advantage of while playing or starting a new playthrough.

Added cosmetic paint for buildings to spruce up the town and farmhouse.

The ability to move your bed, you can now have it next to your front door!

Access to advanced game options: the addition of randomize options and turning on the guarantee for Red Cabbage Seeds to sell at least once in the first year, lets you save time and complete the Community Center in year one!

Toggle monster spawning, so you no longer have to leave your farm to find monsters.

Buying the Auto-Petter from Joja or collecting one from a Skull Cavern treasure chest; means you no longer have to painstakingly pet your farm animals manually.

It's no secret that Stardew Valley is a top-tier game on Android that can carry the genre all on its own. With the 1.5 update finally out, players can enjoy a breathtaking expansion adding in post-game, a luxurious collection of furnishings and items, and quality-of-life features that players have waited for years. The bar for Stardew Valley has already been set so high since its release on Android. However, with this substantial update finally pushed to live, the game will only continue to grow astronomically. And not to worry, the game's code rewrite also means we no longer have to wait years for the next update, so there's no better time than the present to get started on Stardew Valley.