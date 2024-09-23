Key Takeaways Stardew Valley version 1.6 is set to be released for mobile and console on November 4, 2024.

Existing saves on mobile and console will allow players to experience most new features, but starting fresh is recommended.

PC updates serve as a "beta test" to avoid critical bugs, ensuring a smooth experience upon mobile release.

Stardew Valley is just as popular among mobile users as it is on PC, yet the latter group receives updates first. The farm life sim has been stuck on version 1.5 for mobile since early 2023, while PC players are already enjoying version 1.6. However, the game's developer, Eric Barone, has now revealed that he plans to bring the same experience to mobile players soon.

Related 21 best RPGs on Android in 2024 Lose yourself in a brand new world

Barone announced in a post on X that version 1.6 will be released for mobile and console on November 4, 2024. This applies to all console and mobile versions of the game, including the Nintendo Switch, and will include the 1.6.9 update. The same update was made available for PCs earlier this year in March.

In a follow-up post, Barone mentioned that after the release of version 1.6, mobile and console players will be able to experience nearly all the new features with their existing saves. However, if players are interested in starting a new farm, it would be best to begin fresh. He noted that some of the new elements differ in the first year compared to years two and beyond.

The developer also explained why PCs receive the update before smartphones, noting that it's essentially a "beta test" to ensure there are no critical bugs, such as those that could destroy save files. These types of issues are a big deal on consoles, as they cannot be patched as quickly. Barone did admit he "never intended the delay to be this long", however.

Stardew Valley version 1.6 brings a new experience

The latest update introduces quite a lot of new content and features, including new festivals and events, a new Meadowlands farm type, a mastery system, new dialogue, and a whole lot more, including new achievements. The full changelog can be found on Stardew Valley’s website. This is in addition to the healthy dose of content (like actual post-game gameplay), features, and quality-of-life fixes already available thanks to version 1.5.