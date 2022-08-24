We got hands-on with some of the most interesting mobile games of the convention

Gamescom is happening right now, and we were able to go hands-on with the games on the show floor. While mobile games are only a small part of Gamescom, there were still plenty of interesting mobile-centric titles to try out.

We've picked out the six most enjoyable mobile games at Gamescom. Except for Genshin Impact's 3.0 update, which you can play now, these are games we'll be keeping an eye on for the rest of the year in anticipation of their full release.

Wreckfest Mobile

Wreckfest, the demolition derby-themed racing game, is coming to mobile. While it was technically announced last week, Gamescom was our first chance to give an early alpha build a try. It's identical to the PC and console versions, and if you own an Android controller, it'll play identically too. Although the touch controls were a little wonky, the excellent performance of the game was surprising, considering the heavy lifting that goes into the soft-body modeling of Wreckfest.

There aren't many Android games with physics engines as impressive as this, so we recommend giving it a shot upon release. Unfortunately, there's no release date yet, so we may be waiting some time to get our hands on it. If you want to be notified immediately, pre-register through the Play Store.

Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0

The gacha/MMO hybrid Tower of Fantasy was released worldwide in August 2022, but the first free expansion is already around the corner. Named Vera, it was announced earlier today at Gamescom. A new expansion might seem overwhelming if you've just started Tower of Fantasy, but you've still got some time before the expansion launches later this year.

Vera is the name of the new cyberpunk-themed region in the game, which introduces new monsters, weapons, mounts, quests, events, and more. You can challenge the area alone or with friends, just like the rest of the game.

Genshin Impact Sumeru

It's been over a year since the last region drop for Genshin Impact, and today's release of the 3.0 update brings Sumeru, a jungle-themed region that offers a lot more than some pretty landscapes. While you have to reach a point in the main questline to access the region, the whole region is available to explore as soon as you reach it.

Sumeru offers new gameplay features to affect your experience wherever you are, along with plenty of new quests and lore. The addition of the Dendro element opens up countless attack combinations and party-building strategies, while the new Four-Leaf Sigil mechanic can help you skip tedious walking or gliding.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail has been considered by some to be the first major competitor to Genshin Impact, as, on the surface, it seems identical, and for a good reason, it's made by the same company, HoYoverse. However, although it copies plenty of features from the dev's main game, it introduces enough new features to stand comfortably alone. However, thanks to unique features like its turn-based combat system, Honkai Star Rail might be on track to be the best gacha game on Android when it releases.

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date yet. However, you can check out our video above for a quick look at the gameplay. Whether you think it will face off against Genshin Impact or not, Honkai: Star Rail promises a lively open world, plenty of characters, and enough gacha gambling to drain your bank account.

How to Say Goodbye

How to Say Goodbye is a narrative puzzle game published by ARTE Experience. It's a relatively short game, coming in at 3-4 hours, but it promises an original experience. Illustrated books inspire the visuals, and your goal is to assist wandering ghosts in reaching another world. To achieve this goal, you'll move scenery to avoid the evil spirits that aim to capture you.

In our hands-on, we admired the tactile experience of the game, as the vibrations made you feel every movement of the ground. Releasing later this fall, How to Say Goodbye promises to be a beautiful and original experience.

Idea

Idea is part game, part social experience. You'll bounce a light bulb through real-world locations, encountering everyday objects in your quest to reach the end. But you don't have forever; you're on the clock, but running out of time is the idea here. Run out of time, and the game will prompt you to enter an idea for other players to encounter later. It's a nifty little game that, assuming it doesn't get ruined by internet trolls, could be a lovely way to relax when it releases later this autumn.

Can't wait for the announcements to become a reality?

Genshin Impact's Sumeru update is the only item on this list playable today, but you won't have to wait long for Tower of Fantasy or How to Say Goodbye. In the meantime, try one of the best games for Android while you wait.