Stadia is less than a month away from fading into oblivion, with its demise set for January 18, 2023. Even though you can still play your existing games through the immediate holidays, you'll probably want to move as many of your game purchases to another platform before Stadia shuts shop. While some developers are offering free Steam codes for those that made Stadia purchases, Ubisoft is making the process much easier by transitioning its Stadia titles to Ubisoft Connect accounts, and it's all pretty seamless. You will be able to keep your Ubisoft games from Stadia on PC and, in many cases, even the game progress — all without paying a dime extra.

If you purchased a Ubisoft title from Stadia during the platform's lifespan, it will be automatically added to your Ubisoft account through Ubisoft Connect. This way, you'll be able to enjoy the same games on a PC for no extra charge. And in the cases where your game progress was saved to Ubisoft Connect in supported titles like Far Cry 6 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can continue playing on PC from exactly where you left off on Stadia. Ubisoft's straightforward approach should alleviate the worries of many Stadia users concerned about losing their games. Plus, Google's Stadia refunds are unaffected by Ubisoft's plans, so not only will you see refunds from Stadia for these games, but Ubisoft has been kind enough to transfer ownership to a new platform at no cost, the perfect move to garner some goodwill from gamers.

However, the developer notes that it won't be able to transfer any virtual currency you currently own under Stadia. So it's better that you spend it now while you still have some time left with Google's short-lived game streaming service.

For Stadia users who are subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi-Access, the game publisher will send email instructions to join Ubisoft+ directly from Ubisoft. And when you make the switch, you will be treated with a free month's subscription. Ubisoft+ subscribers in the US can stream their games via Amazon Luna, too, in continuation with their earlier partnership, while non-US folks will receive a discount on Ubisoft+ Multi-Access for six billing cycles.

Additionally, Ubisoft is offering one free month of GeForce NOW Priority Membership to all Ubisoft users on Stadia, allowing everyone to test out Nvidia’s excellent game streaming service along with its benefits like priority access and ray tracing.

To know more about how other game publishers are handling your titles in Stadia, you can check out our dedicated rundown of everything these studios are doing to address this situation. But with Stadia now almost dead, you won’t have to worry too much about finding an acceptable replacement. There are plenty of Stadia alternatives that will keep you hooked, and you can even try your hand at mobile gaming with some of the best Android phones designed to play demanding native games.