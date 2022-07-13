Outcasters is one of the few exclusives on Stadia, an online multiplayer top-down shooter that launched on the platform at the tail end of 2020 for $20, a title we reviewed and were impressed with, even though the price was a little high. Well, Google has just announced that the game is going free to play for all Stadia members, even if you're not subscribed to Pro. There's even a new free trial for the game where anyone can test Outcasters without a Stadia account.

If you're unfamiliar with Outcasters, the Stadia trailer above illustrates its competitive gameplay reasonably well. It's basically a twin-stick shooter, offering 4v4 gameplay with a unique feature where you'll control your projectiles. The graphics are cute, and the performance is pretty good, where the game can reach a 4K resolution at 60fps. Of course, Stadia's biggest weakness is its small player base, so finding matches that aren't comprised of bots will be challenging, though now that the game is free to all Stadia members, perhaps the lack of players will slightly improve in the coming days.

After all, a free game is a free game, and Outcasters definitely offers enough fun, especially now that there's no cost attached. While it seems unlikely the game will see any future content updates, seeing it hasn't received any in months, at least the title is going out in style now that the developer has opened the free-to-play floodgates.

So if you've yet to play Outcasters and would like to see what the competitive shooter is all about, not only can you play for free with your Stadia account, anyone can trial the game without signing into anything, thanks to Stadia's push to add a boatload of its titles to its free trial program.