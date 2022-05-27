It's no secret Stadia has been struggling this year, with hardly any AAA game releases to be seen. But the one thing users could take solace in is that the existing library is available, with games like Ubisoft's Ghost Recon Breakpoint offering the AAA gameplay many are looking for. As it would turn out, the Stadia save files for this shooter have disappeared in the last few days. While it's unclear whether Stadia or Ubisoft is the culprit, the fact remains many Stadia users have lost hundreds of hours of playtime. The good news is that Google is looking into the disappearance; the bad is that it's already been several days without a fix, let alone an answer to what went wrong.

The above post is just the start of a thread on the Stadia's community forum. As you can see, a user has brought up the complaint their save file for Ghost Recon Breakpoint is gone, and they are not the only one. There are plenty of complaints in the two-day-old thread claiming the same, and you can find even more users commiserating on Reddit. The issue has even been broached on Ubisoft's support forum. More or less, it's looking like the save files for Ghost Recon Breakpoint have been wiped from Stadia accounts somehow.

Even stranger, despite the fact that a community specialist has commented in the Stadia community forum that Google is looking into the issue, that was two days ago without a single update since, and yet the thread is marked as solved, which is undoubtedly concerning as the issue clearly isn't.

While it would be easy to poke fun at the impermanence of data that isn't directly in your control locally, shining a bright light on why trusting a company with save files forced to exist across random servers can easily backfire, losing saves like this is absolutely no joke. Up to this point, most users probably never even suspected such an issue could crop up. At the very least, it would appear the company does offer a way to back up Stadia saves locally through Google Takeout, so it may be a good idea to routinely pull that data to protect against loss. However, uploading that data back into Stadia will prove trickier since importing saves isn't supported by every game.

Android Police has reached out to Google to see if the company can shed some light on the problem. It has confirmed the issue is actively being worked on, so hopefully, we'll learn soon enough what went wrong and whether or not Google can restore the save data for Stadia's version of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Here's Google's workaround for visual voicemail bug on Android 13 betas

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matthew Sholtz (1916 Articles Published) Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair. More From Matthew Sholtz