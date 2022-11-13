We spoke too kind of it too soon

The team played around with some titles like "The One Thing That Worked On Stadia" while recording this episode and it turned out by the end of the session that this was not even true. Good job, Google: that's gonna show us. In the meantime, we've got old Google business, new Google business, and also our dip on the new MediaTek chip. Welcome to the Android Police podcast.

03:09 | Political birdball

08:09 | Pixel Ate

15:47 | Why Is All the Stadia Gone?

23:49 | YouTube Money

34:17 | Immense Dimensity

