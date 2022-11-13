The team played around with some titles like "The One Thing That Worked On Stadia" while recording this episode and it turned out by the end of the session that this was not even true. Good job, Google: that's gonna show us. In the meantime, we've got old Google business, new Google business, and also our dip on the new MediaTek chip. Welcome to the Android Police podcast.
03:09 | Political birdball
08:09 | Pixel Ate
15:47 | Why Is All the Stadia Gone?
23:49 | YouTube Money
34:17 | Immense Dimensity
