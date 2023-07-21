Costco $60 $100 Save $40 Costco sells just about everything you need in one store, including discounted tech. From Chromebooks to phones, TVs and more, you'll want to check out what's available and this deal is the perfect way to do that. Right now, new customers can get a 1-year membership and a $40 gift card all for just $60. $60 at StackSocial

Costco is easily one of my favorite places to shop, and I end up there almost every weekend. Being able to go to one store and get just about anything, from food to clothing, appliances, vitamins, and even tech is simply amazing, especially when you can save on all of it. For those not familiar, Costco is a warehouse retail location that requires a membership to shop at, but then offers some pretty incredible deals inside for its members. Whether you've been thinking about becoming a member or are just now learning about it and think it may be a good idea, now is the perfect time to sign up. Right now, you can get a 1-year membership and $40 Costco gift card for just $60.

Why would you care about Costco memberships?

The membership is just what gets you inside the door, where the fascinating stuff is. Normally, the Costco membership itself retails for $60, so with the included gift card you're basically paying half price for the first year, which makes it a great time to check it out. Costco sells a little bit of everything, and there are generally some great members-only deals on popular electronics. These savings could easily exceed the $30 that you'll be out of pocket for the membership, and that's without even looking at all the other stuff you'll use in your daily life. One of the biggest benefits of buying tech at Costco is the return policy, which is a 90-day period from the time you buy. Most other retailers offer 15 to 30 days on electronics.

Costco nearly always has great deals on some of the most popular tech you can buy right now. You can find things like computers, hard drives, monitors, phones, cameras, smart watches and much more at Costco. Many items are available both in-store and online, though some you will need to go to a warehouse location to find the item.

This offer is only available for new Costco members, though if you were previously a Costco member and your membership has been expired for 18 months or longer, you can also take advantage of this. The $40 Costco shop card will be sent to you via email within 30 days of redeeming your membership. Costco's memberships can be used at any of the company's over 500 locations across the US.