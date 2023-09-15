Source: StackSocial StackSocial Mobile Application Developers Bundle $30 $140 Save $110 StackSocial often has great deals on software and course bundles, and right now it's offering a mobile application developers' bundle for just $30. The bundle brings students through seven courses aimed at learning mobile app basics. $30 at StackSocial

They say knowledge is priceless. While that normally may be true, there is always an exception — and in this instance, StackSocial is that exception. The platform offers new software, web services, and products, often at discounted prices. We rave about some of their software and tech course bundles, especially when a good deal comes along that’ll benefit anyone.

Right now, StackSocial is offering the 2023 Mobile App Developers Bundle for just $30, which is a huge drop from its retail price of $140. You save 78% on this course while learning the basics of how to develop your own mobile app. Whether you have a great idea that you want to see come to fruition or you just want to learn app development for future reference, this course is a great start.

Why buy the 2023 Mobile App Developers Bundle now?

With technology ever-present in our daily lives, people are benefiting from apps on their phones and computers in ways we couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago. From self-help and wellness apps to fun games and retailing, there is a plethora of capabilities at our fingertips. Some developers behind these apps have made fortunes on their ideas. For just $30, learning at least the basics of app development is a great investment. The bundle features seven courses that take 17 hours altogether to complete. You can breeze through as fast as you want, or take your time and soak in the information. Whatever your pace, the bundle is yours for a lifetime. Courses include:

iOS application development

Java for Android development

Kotlin

Android SQL databases

Complete RESTful APIs for Android

Complete Firebase with Kotlin

Complete mobile app development with Flutter

While we encourage you to take a closer look at each course individually, one course that stands out here is Java for Android development. The objective is to teach you how to develop simple mobile apps using Android Studio and Java. You’ll learn how to create a text color-selecting application and how to test it in Android environments. These courses offer hands-on learning that’ll give you a sense of accomplishment once you’ve finished them. You may like the courses so much that you choose to study some subjects even further. It could be a hobby, or maybe a new career path that you never considered before. That’s the beauty of knowledge: the possibilities are endless.