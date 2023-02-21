Besides LineageOS, Paranoid Android is among the last few remaining AOSP-based custom ROMs that is still actively developed for a wide array of devices. The team behind the ROM started its Android 13 push by dropping alpha and beta Paranoid Android Topaz builds for a bunch of OnePlus and Pixel phones in October 2022. More recently, the first stable Paranoid Android Topaz release was made available for the Nothing Phone 1. Just a few days later, the AOSPA team has released the stable Topaz build for several Redmi and Poco phones.

Xiaomi started seeding MIUI 14's 'beta stable' firmware for the Xiaomi 12 to Mi Pilot members in mid-January 2023. Since then, there has been no word from the Chinese smartphone maker on when its low and mid-range devices will get the latest OS update. Many of these phones even are unlikely to get Android 13-based MIUI 14.

So, if you are frustrated with Xiaomi's painfully slow Android 13 rollout, Paranoid Android Topaz is a viable solution to experience the latest Android release on your Redmi or Poco phone. The only downside is that you must get your hands dirty (virtually) to install the AOSP-based ROM. On the plus side, you can experience Android 13 without MIUI and any bloatware that Xiaomi typically bundles on its phones.

Paranoid Android Topaz stable is available for the following Xiaomi and Poco phones:

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (India)

Poco M2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro / K30 Pro Zoom Edition

While not yet stable, the second Topaz beta build is also live for the Redmi Note 11 with plenty of bug fixes. In addition to all the Redmi and Poco devices, OnePlus 9R users can now flash the stable Paranoid Android Topaz ROM on their phones.

You can find the ROM's download link for your Redmi or Poco device over at Paranoid Android's website.