After a lengthy beta program that lasted a few months, Samsung officially announced the rollout of the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch for its compatible smartwatches. The latest One UI Watch release brings Energy Score and improved sleep tracking using AI. It also expands sleep apnea detection to more Galaxy Watch models.

Samsung commenced the One UI 6 Watch beta program with Galaxy AI in the US in mid-June 2024. Soon after, the program expanded to include older Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5. Four months later, in late October 2024, the company ended the beta program and released the stable build to all participating members. Regular users, though, still had to wait for the official rollout. Nearly a month later, Samsung is pushing the stable One UI 6 Watch build to the Galaxy Watch 6, 5, and 4 series.

In its announcement, Samsung notes that the update will first land on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, followed by older models. So, you might have to wait for the new firmware, depending on how old your Galaxy Watch is.

One UI 6 Watch is packed with new features

One of the key highlights of One UI 6 Watch is using Galaxy AI to improve many of the core features. The update introduces Energy Score, which will provide a score based on your physical and mental condition. It takes factors like sleep time, sleeping heart rate, activity levels, etc., into consideration while calculating this. A lower score will indicate you need more rest, while a higher score will indicate you are well-rested.

Sleep tracking will use a new AI algorithm for deeper analysis, including tracking your sleep latency, respiratory rate, and movement during sleep.

Other features include Workout Routine, which lets you create custom workouts using various exercises, and Race, enabling you to compare your current performance with past results. For improved usability, your Galaxy Watch will use AI to show suggested replies for new messages, though this will only work when paired with a Samsung phone.

A Double Pinch gesture will allow you to use your wrist to control the paired Galaxy phone to answer calls, dismiss alarms, take photos, and more. There are also new watch faces to choose from.