Key Takeaways The first-generation OnePlus Pad now joins the Pad 2 in picking up the OxygenOS 15 update based on Android 15, ahead of most Android tablets.

OnePlus is bundling some new AI features for photography and note-taking with this update, while some other performance-related additions are also on board.

The company could now focus on rolling out the OxygenOS 15 update for the budget-oriented OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus recently surprised many when it rolled out the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus Pad 2, beating some of the best Android tablets to the punch and being the only non-Pixel tablet to do so. Now, the first-gen OnePlus Pad is getting the same treatment, though some users may have to wait for a few days.

Announcing the change in a OnePlus Community post, the company says the Android 15 [OPD2203_15.0.0.301(EX01)] update is appearing on the OnePlus Pad, starting with India. Meanwhile, users in North America and Europe will get it next week "as long as everything goes smoothly." This is not out of the ordinary and similar to the OnePlus Pad 2 rollout, which saw Europe and India being the first to get it, followed by the US/North America a week later.

Say hello to a couple of new AI features

As you would expect, some of the additions here were also spotted in the OnePlus Pad 2's Android 15 update last month, like the new floating window gestures and the Split mode for Quick Settings and notifications. More notably, though, the first-gen OnePlus Pad gets a bunch of AI features, focusing on photography and writing-related activities. We also like the introduction of the charging limit that stops charging the device at 80% to improve the battery's lifespan. Here's the full changelog for your perusal:

Ultra animation effects Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system. AI Retouch Introduces AI Detail Boost to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant or low-quality photos.

With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.

Introduces the AI Reflection Eraser to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows. AI Notes Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish and optimise style AI writing features to assist you with drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.

Introduces the Format feature to organise scattered information into well-organised content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.

Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio. Luminous rendering effects Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature. Flux themes Introduces new personalised customisation options for the Lock screen and Home screen. The Lock screen supports clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills and more. The Home screen supports blurred wallpapers and more. Live Alerts Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

Introduces a new Live Alerts animation system featuring elastic design, seamless expansion and dynamic real-time blur to enhance the visuals of cards. Photo editing Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos. Floating Window and Split View Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window. Notifications & Quick Settings Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations. OnePlus Share Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices. Battery & charging Introduces "Charging limit" to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long. More Introduces exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles.

Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.

Added a "1+" easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in "1+=" as a show of OnePlus' "Never Settle" philosophy.

Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS app icon styles.

Optimises the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids. Privacy protection Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

It's pretty remarkable that OnePlus has managed to update both its high-end tablets to Android 15 not much longer after the software became available. This also means that OnePlus has left behind Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, which are still running One UI 6 (Android 14), mainly due to delays that plagued One UI 7's development, with the stable version not expected to arrive until the first quarter of 2025.

OnePlus definitely won't mind Samsung's troubles, though, as it now has two products on the relatively small list of Android tablets to feature Android 15. We presume the budget-ranged OnePlus Pad Go will be the next in line to get Android 15, though it's unclear when.