The likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Motorola have already detailed their Android 12 rollout plans, with Samsung in particular updating its vast smartphone lineup across regions with blistering pace. Sony recently joined the party with a schedule (if you can call it that) of its own, albeit with no timeline for specific devices. Regardless, the manufacturer is now releasing the stable Android 12 build for its Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III flagships.

The 3rd generation Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III are some of the latest devices to get a taste of Android 12, arriving with build number 61.1.A.1.149 and the December 2021 security patch — rather than the one for this month (per XDA-Developers). Reports suggest that the update is currently being rolled out in Russia, but only to the Asian dual-SIM variants with version numbers XQ-BC72 and XQ-BQ72 for the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, respectively.

Since Sony failed to release a proper global rollout plan, we would have to wait and see when other regions get the new firmware. A device-specific changelog has not yet been spotted for the update either, but you can safely assume that it comes with all the new features highlighted on the rather generic Android 12 support page that the company uploaded on its site.

For the uninitiated, Sony’s take on Android is lightweight and only introduces a few changes to the AOSP build Google pushes out to Android OEMs. However, the company does enhance the experience for its unique 21:9 aspect ratio.

If you own an Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III and haven’t gotten the OTA update yet, you can manually check for it by navigating Settings > Software update. Upgrading your device should give you access to the best features of Android 12 like long screenshots, one-hand mode, improved privacy and security, and of course, Material You.

Hey Google, why can’t I turn on my lights without unlocking my Pixel? Lock screen device controls are supposed to be convenient shortcuts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email