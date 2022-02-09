Octopath Traveler is a popular Square Enix RPG that made waves on the Nintendo Switch back in 2018, later ported to Stadia, PC, and Xbox One in the following years. It's a game that pulls on the old nostalgia strings thanks to its scrumptious HD-2D art that mimics the look of Square's '90s RPGs, all while still offering modern 3D graphics. Seeing that Octopath Traveler was a success across multiple platforms, Square decided to capitalize on the brand's polarity with a mobile game. This mobile game has been exclusive to Japan since its release in 2020, known as Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Well, during a recent streaming event in Japan, Square has announced that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming to the US and Europe this year, with a beta planned for spring.

Even though Square Enix has officially announced an English version of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, this announcement was made in Japan, and so far, there's no English content to share past a single screen from the recent announcement and an English Facebook page. This is also why the above video is the Japanese trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent; there's no English trailer yet. At the very least, the Japanese trailer offers a quick glimpse of the mobile game's graphics, which matches up with the original Switch game. So it's nice to see that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent looks the part.

Of course, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent has been out in Japan for two years, so we already know it's a free-to-play gacha game that offers in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item. So if you were hoping for a console experience, it's not in the cards.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

So far, Square has yet to share how those in the US and Europe will be able to throw their hat in the ring to test the upcoming beta, but as always, more announcements are expected, which means this story is far from over. So stay tuned as Square should have more to share in the buildup to the spring beta, and if you're really eager to check the game out, you can peruse the Japanese Play Store listing by clicking on the widget below.

Hextech Mayhem hands-on: An unrefined rhythm runner set in the League of Legends universe A stylish yet frustrating release from Riot Games

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email