The Voice of Cards series, a trilogy of card-based RPGs, is out now on Android. Initially released by Square Enix in 2021, these games are inspired by tabletop RPGs and can be played as standalone experiences.

The simultaneous release of all three Voice of Cards games, as reported by TouchArcade, comes with all the content included in the PC and console versions. Each Voice of Cards game ( The Isle Dragon Roars, The Forsaken Maiden, and The Beasts of Burden) follow a similar format. Just like a tabletop RPG, a game master takes you through the world, introducing NPCs, towns, and dungeons, as well as providing narration. Everything in the games, from encounters to battles, is depicted as a card, but this isn't a deck-building game.

Voice of Cards builds environments by placing cards in an off-set grid pattern. This is how you'll traverse the world, flipping over cards to uncover dungeons, towns, and more. It's a clever system that pushes the limits of what a card game can do. Battles in Voice of Cards are turn-based and, while not particularly complex, are beautiful experiences. And just like a tabletop RPG, you'll heavily rely on dice rolls.

To build the experience, the gamemaster in each Voice of Cards game was designed to offer an experience as close as possible to a physical RPG. Rather than perfect narration, the game master will misspeak, mumble, or clear their throat. They definitely aren't games you should enjoy on mute, so grab a pair of earbuds before you begin.

Each title in the Voice of Cards trilogy, while sharing the same gameplay elements and world, is an entirely standalone game. Each is available to purchase separately for $11.99, less than half the price of the PC and console versions. Each game includes all the optional DLC, and the free demo is a prologue to the first game. Give them a go if you want to try some of the best card games on Android.