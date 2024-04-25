Summary Square Enix finally delivers a premium mobile RPG with SaGa Emerald Beyond, complete with a $50 price tag matching console versions.

The game is receiving positive reviews and offers unique gameplay elements and diverse storylines typical of the SaGa series.

This release marks a positive trend in bringing full-fledged AA games to Android simultaneously with other platforms, fulfilling the desires of mobile gamers for complete experiences.

Square Enix has had a checkered history on Android. Its games can disappear from the Play Store or may simply exist for stretches in a broken state, sometimes for months on end. Square also loves to remove features from its mobile ports, and I believe this is done so that low mobile pricing doesn't undercut higher prices across consoles and PCs. This is why I've always wanted to see more games launch on Android in a complete state, even if that means similar pricing to consoles. Well, today, Square actually delivers with the release of SaGa Emerald Beyond, a full-fledged RPG that will set you back $50, the same price the game retails for across all platforms.

Related 23 best RPGs on Android in 2024 Lose yourself in a brand new world

That's right, Square has dared to launch a brand new premium game on mobile day and date with its console and PC versions at the exact same pricing, and I couldn't be more excited.

Let's check out the trailer first

Yep, this looks like a SaGa game

While Square Enix didn't bother to upload a trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyond on the Play Store, the studio has uploaded a trailer from the Tokyo Game Show on YouTube, which should provide a sense of what to expect from the game's graphics and story. As you can guess, this is something of a classic JRPG, and yet the SaGa series is known for being anything but typical, which means you can also expect some curveballs that keep things fresh, like a unique combat system and diverse storylines that explore several characters.

Pricing could be a factor

Keep in mind the game is the same price on consoles and PC

Of course, I expect many mobile gamers to scoff at SaGa Emerald Beyond's $50 pricing, and when compared to the typical cost of games on the Play Store, I can understand why. At the same time, Square's support on mobile over the years has been anything but good, which may cause trepidation for those who would typically be willing to plunk down $50. Still, this is the first time I've seen Square throw caution to the wind with a day and date AA release on mobile, and I've been covering mobile games for the last decade, so this is still huge news and a move in the right direction, in my opinion. As a matter of fact, I want to see more complete games come to Android, as we assuredly have the hardware to run incredibly demanding games.

Related Best gaming phones in 2024 Looking to pick up a new smartphone that's great for gaming? These are the best gaming phones on the market

The good news is that SaGa Emerald Beyond is already reviewing well across platforms, seemingly averaging an 8 across sites, which is great to see on release day. It would seem the game's stories stand out, with some complaints about repetition, which sure doesn't sound out of place for a JRPG; grinding is expected. While we don't yet have a specific number on how much playtime is expected, rumors are already circulating that the game will last 5 hours for each character playthrough, with five character stories to beat, that's 25 hours, and since this is a Square JRPG, replayability and plenty of side stories are expected.

Close

Full pricing is a smart move

We've asked for premium games, Square delivered

So, if you, like me, have been overeager for a premium JRPG to grind through on mobile, it would appear that Square has answered our wishes with today's launch for SaGa Emerald Beyond. Yes, it is expensive at $50, and yes, you may get better support on a console or PC (who are we kidding, Square's support across all platforms leaves much to be desired). But at the end of the day, we rarely see full-fledged AA releases dropping on Android at the same time as consoles and PC, and I, for one, am here for it.