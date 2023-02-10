Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo was announced during Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, but for some bizarre reason, only on the Japanese version of the stream. However, the spooky visual novel is slated as a worldwide release, coming to Android alongside iOS, Steam, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is set in late 20th-century Tokyo. The story follows multiple characters, each separately investigating the mystery of a local ghost story, The Seven Mysteries of Honjo. As the plot progresses, each character's story will intertwine as they uncover deaths, suicide, and revenge plots. While little of the game itself has been shown, it looks like you'll be able to jump between character stories to some extent rather than following a linear narrative.

We'll have to wait until we get our hands on the game to see how Paranormasight's story fully unravels, but as with any game, the visual component is just as important. Paranormasight adopts a suitably spooky tone with lots of muted blues and greens. The background cityscape was designed to be as authentic as possible; a 360° camera was used to capture the skyline of Tokyo.

Paranormasight doesn't railroad you through the story. Throughout the game, you'll have to choose whether to curse other characters or risk being cursed. The wrong actions can result in your demise, and missing a crucial clue can cause you to make a fatal mistake. So far, it sounds like it'll end up as one of the best visual novels on Android. Hopefully, Square can deliver.

Paranormasight is available for preregistration on the Play Store right now. While the Steam page states a March 9th release date, it's unclear if this will be the same across all platforms. The Apple App Store lists Paranormasight for $18.99. However, this may not reflect the final pricing of Paranormasight on the Play Store.