Square Enix may not have the best reputation on mobile at this point, thanks to years of neglecting its premium games, often leaving them broken for months or even years at a time. It's clear Square's post-release support is abysmal, and yet the company has just released Chocobo GP on the Play Store for free, sans any advertisements or in-app purchases. While this is not the upcoming Nintendo Switch kart racer slated for a March release, it is an enjoyable 2D balanced-based racing game, similar to the greats like Hill Climb Racing.

The gameplay in Chocobo GP is pretty simple. You'll race through caves as you control how much you lean forwards and backward, with the goal of staying level so that you can complete the stage without falling over. Of course, everything is themed around Chocobos and the Final Fantasy universe they come from, and there's even some progression in the game, where you can upgrade your speed, balance, traction, and breaks. You'll use the in-game currency you earn as you play for these upgrades, and so far, there's no way to purchase this currency, which means all advancement is earned.

More or less, it seems clear Square Enix is using the free mobile version of Chocobo GP as a promotional tool for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title to get people hyped. Thankfully Square saw fit to keep the game unmonetized, which is a great way to promote other products. Because if you have fun here, you may very well enjoy the console release. So if you'd like to take the mobile version of Chocobo GP for a spin, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.

ChocoboGP' Developer: SQUARE ENIX Co.,Ltd. Price: Free Download

