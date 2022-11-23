This recent announcement follows shortly after the closure of the studio behind these games

Studio Onoma, formerly Square Enix Montreal, is shutting down four mobile games. Arena Battle Champions, Deus Ex GO, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes will be removed from the App Store/Google Play Store on December 1st, and existing downloads will be inaccessible after January 4th.

Unlike another recent shutdown (poor Stadia will forever exist as a punching bag), players will not receive refunds for any in-game purchases made in these games. A couple of these, notably Arena Battle Champions, relied heavily on pay-to-win mechanics, so this will be bad news for many players as they lose access to all of their purchases.

This shutdown is the latest in a series of events for the studio. Purchased by Embracer Group in May for $300 million alongside the rest of Square Enix's western developers, it was announced that Onoma would be shut down earlier this month, one month after its renaming.

The short time between the rebranding and closure is surprising, but as this is likely a cost-cutting measure, we may see further cuts in the future. The closure of Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is telling, especially when it hasn't even celebrated its first birthday yet.

No other former Square Enix mobile games have been reported as shutting down. Onoma is behind the GO series of games, which brought popular franchises to mobile devices, including Hitman and Lara Croft. These titles were surprisingly innovative games that we hope don't all go the way of Deus Ex GO.

If you're currently enjoying the games slated for removal, you'll want to use up any in-game purchases before January 4th, when access will be removed. And if you always wanted to give the games a shot, you have one week to download them. However, you won't be able to make any in-game purchases.