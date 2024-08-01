Summary Some customers who moved to T-Mobile from Sprint post-merger are unknowingly paying extra on their bills.

Fees ranging from $13 to $45 may have been charged indefinitely for phones obtained from Sprint under the carrier's Flex Lease program.

To remove the extra fee, contact T-Mobile customer service or manage it through the T-Mobile app.

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile merged with Sprint back in 2020, when the latter was the fourth-largest mobile network operator in the United States.

T-Mobile now boasts a market share of more than 31 percent in the US, and a portion of that is made up of Sprint customers that automatically moved to T-Mobile after the merger. For reference, before the merger, Sprint served roughly 54.3 million customers.

Several customers who were previously on Sprint's Flex Lease program are now discovering that they've been paying an extra fee to T-Mobile since the merger, without knowing that there's an option to cancel it.

The information caught wind via a recent Reddit thread, which was likely posted by a T-Mobile rep (via Android Authority). The post strongly urges T-Mobile users who migrated from Sprint to check their bill and account features for a lease program fee.

The extra fee, which could be anywhere from $13 to $45 according to comments on the Reddit post, stems from Sprint's lease program, which, unlike other programs, didn't automatically apply payments towards the cost of the leased phone. Instead, customers had to specifically request this option. Without that verbal confirmation, the monthly lease fee continued indefinitely. So, essentially, this means that some users might have been paying the lease fee for a phone they got years ago from Sprint up until now.

You can get the fee removed for future bills

Other T-Mobile representatives have chimed in on the Reddit post, suggesting that they have come across several customers who don't know they've been paying the Flex Lease fee. Many also admit to using this knowledge to upsell the customer by offering them the same or a lower monthly bill by removing the fee if they buy something or get an add-on for their plan.

Check your bill. If you, too, have been paying the extra monthly fee, you can get it canceled by speaking to a T-Mobile rep. You could also try to remove the recurring payment in the plan management section of your T-Mobile app. To do so, head to Account on your T-Mobile app, then Plan and usage details → Manage Data & Add-ons.