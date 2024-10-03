Key Takeaways Spotify Premium now offers Offline Backup to prevent song interruptions due to poor network connection.

Users can pre-load frequently played songs and access them in Offline Backup playlist.

Ensure offline listening setting is enabled to access and make use of the new feature.

Spotify is a big player in the music streaming space, and is one of our favorite music streaming apps for Android as well. We love it because it has an ad-supported free tier that makes a lot of sense in case you don't want to commit to a payment right off the bat, like on Apple Music. However, Spotify Premium offers an ad-free experience along with several other benefits. Well, paying subscribers just got more value for their money, thanks to a new feature that pre-loads songs so they don't stop playing due to spotty network.

One of the biggest advantages of the Spotify Premium subscription is support for offline playback. You can choose entire albums and playlists to save offline for enjoyment on the subway, airplane, offshore oil rig, or anywhere else where cellular networks are unavailable. However, for this to work, you must first remember to save the tracks offline while you still have reliable internet access. On more than one occasion, interruptions in my music have rudely reminded me of my forgetfulness.

Spotify just announced a new feature that can make these interruptions a thing of the past, but only for the Premium subscribers. Aptly named Offline Backup, this new addition enhances the typical cache or butter used to pre-load songs on your device memory, with Spotify's algorithm. The result is a new playlist comprising songs you repeat frequently, which are stored in the app cache.

Limited prerequisites and limitless recreation

Source: Spotify

Spotify's release explains Offline Backup will show on your app's home page when you go offline. Interestingly, this playlist is searchable and also has buttons to help you filter by the mood of the song. That said, you will need a history of listening to at least five tracks on Spotify and offline listening should be enabled under Settings → Data Saving → Offline/Storage → Offline Listening.

Offline Backup is rolling out globally now, after successful testing and receiving positive feedback in the past year. It is rolling out on Android and iOS now, and support naturally extends to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Just ensure you're running the latest version of the app.