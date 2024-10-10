Key Takeaways Smartwatches are extremely convenient, but the Wear OS developers haven't quite thought of everything.

The new Spoton app created by Marco Gomiero allows for one-tap phone hotspot control, increasing convenience.

Similar apps exist, but Spoton is the most lightweight and efficient option for Wear OS users.

Smartwatches should and do combine the most useful features with an immensely convenient form factor. But today's great Wear OS watches are still missing a few small features that could improve on an already streamlined experience. App developer Marco Gomiero recently decided he was done wasting time handling his phone just to enable its hotspot for on-the-go data, so he wrote some software to do it right from his wrist (via @MishaalRahman on Twitter/X).

Making the most of a versatile framework

Isn't Android great?

Naturally, we only cover the most consequential, hard-hitting stories here at Android Police. So when industry expert Rahman pointed out Mr. Gomiero's new tool, we immediately recognized its usefulness and potential impact. After all, a great smartwatch should be the epitome of convenience, and the Wear OS platform drives that home with its streamlined experience.

Nonetheless, it's not perfectly tailored to one-tap activation of all possible functions, especially when it comes to controlling your primary device while it's in your pocket. Plus, the best ones can be pricey, particularly if you demand built-in data connectivity. If you're running, walking your dog, or just supremely lazy (like me), the new, free Spoton app lets you turn on your phone's hotspot without digging through your pockets.

In an ironic twist, Mr. Gomiero insists he developed this software "out of lazyness [sic]," and writing an entire app just for one seemingly small accessibility feature implies a slightly different definition of "lazy" than the one we're familiar with. But we're grateful, regardless, for his and the Android and Wear OS ecosystems for enabling yet another quality-of-life improvement for today's wearables.

Spoton isn't the only app that moves smartphone controls to your wrist computer, with archaeological evidence indicating the existence of similar, ancient apps as much as a decade ago. More recently, an app called SimpleWear does the same thing, but with a wider variety of toggles including Wi-Fi and flashlight controls. But nothing's as lightweight as the brand-new offering, and you're less likely to need (or be able to use) your phone's torch while it's buried in your pocket.

There is a chance the app might not play nice with beta Android versions at the moment, likely because it's so new. Considering how its developer isn't quite as lazy as he claims, though, it might well see continued compatibility updates.