If you can't find something you like in here, you're out of luck

Spotify users have long been able to browse playlists of top songs, but what if you were looking for even more information about the latest trending tunes? Last year Spotify announced new Twitter and Instagram accounts called Spotify Charts to share its top music streams for the week, both in the US and around the world. Now Spotify is launching a new website “to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world” as a massive expansion to Charts.

The new Spotify Charts website makes available hundreds of charts for users to browse — this new service really outpaces the original with just the sheer number involved. The website is divided between three tabs: Flagship, Genre, and City. The Flagship tab has charts for the top weekly and daily global songs and artists. Genre charts are divided into 17 categories (e.g., Hip Hop, Latin, Country) each with a top 200 for the week.

The City tab is where it starts to get interesting. There are two charts for each city. The basic chart is a list of the top 100 songs from Spotify users in that particular city. The Local Pulse lists the top 100 songs that are uniquely popular in that area (who knew Jakarta was into slow jams?).

Users can refine the Flagship and City charts even further with a drop-down menu that filters songs based on their popularity in a particular country. So even though the City tab only displays charts for 16 cities, when filtered by country even more cities become available — Spotify says it compiles charts for over 200 cities worldwide.

Although none of this adds any functionality directly to the app, it’s a revealing look into some of the numbers behind Spotify’s most popular songs and could be a challenge to services like Billboard in the future.

