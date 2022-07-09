Being at the top of the music streaming game, Spotify has sought to reinvent itself constantly and add new features across all platforms. One of the most recent additions and perhaps one of the biggest in recent memory was the addition of live lyrics. It was really a catch-up development more than anything as this feature had already been present on competitors like Apple Music. It was great nonetheless since it allowed Spotify users to read song lyrics without having to look them up from a separate source. Now, it looks like live lyrics are making their way to a smart display near you.

As per 9to5Google, when playing a song from Spotify on your Nest Hub, you should now see live lyrics appear below your song if they're available. If a song has no lyrics, a beamed music note will appear instead. When you approach the end of a song, Spotify will say that lyrics are "licensed & provided by Musixmatch" — it's also the provider for the lyrics on the phone app, so no surprises there. It's available for both Spotify Free and Premium users.

With this, smart displays are now joining the growing list of devices compatible with Spotify live lyrics, which currently include Android, iOS, TVs, and the web. Smart displays are also a logical option for growth, since many of them are essentially just very good speakers with a screen attached to them. The Nest Hub Max is a pretty good example, but there are others out there — including some non-Google ones — that fit the bill.

Make sure you try it out on your Nest Hub now — or keep an eye for it to land on your device if it's not showing up for you yet.