Key Takeaways Spotify is updating its queue system to show album art, but now users can only remove one song at a time, a less convenient process.

The new layout also includes access to Shuffle, Repeat, and Timer buttons at the bottom, moving play and pause functions beside the currently playing song.

While the update improves visual scanning of upcoming songs, it removes the option to remove multiple songs at once, making the process more time-consuming.

With more than 626 million listeners, Spotify is a music streaming powerhouse. Despite its popularity, the app has been plagued by small quality of life issues that can dampen your listening experience. It looks like Spotify is fixing one of the most-requested problems, but it unfortunately adds another one in the process.

Spotify is redesigning the UI for its song queue system. Previously, the queue interface let you see all the songs that would be coming up next, but only their names. The new interface shows the album art, making it much easier to scan over upcoming songs at a glance (if you know the artwork, anyway). According to Android Authority, the updated queue interface is slowly rolling out to Android and iOS users now, but it isn't available to everyone yet. At the same time, the update introduces a less-welcome change.

Source: u/borapay07 / Reddit

The old queue system allowed users to remove multiple songs from the queue at once. The new version only allows users to remove a single song at a time, making it a much more time-consuming process to weed out the tracks you have no interest in listening to. It's a case of one step forward, one step back. While album art is a convenient addition, the time-saving benefits of selecting multiple songs offered far more benefits. There's also something else worth noting: this update causes Spotify to more closely resemble the Apple Music queue. Coincidence?

The update also comes with a more streamlined layout that provides access to the Shuffle, Repeat, and Timer buttons at the bottom of the screen. The play and pause function has moved beside the currently-playing song, shown at the top of the screen. The rest of the area is taken up by the upcoming songs and their art. We are working off of a single screenshot (as the update hasn't come to our devices yet), but it seems like Spotify has gotten rid of the Skip and Rewind buttons. If the update sounds like it would suit you, make sure you have the latest version of Spotify downloaded on your phone or computer. Spotify is tweaking its layout and improving functionality just in time for you to start working on your Spotify Wrapped for next year, so go check out those artists you've been curious about.