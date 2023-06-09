Spotify is among the best music streaming services in the world, although competitors like Apple Music aren't too far behind. While Spotify has long allowed Premium listeners to download up to 10,000 albums, playlists, and podcasts on up to five different devices, it doesn't offer the ability to automatically download tracks that you frequently listen to, similar to Smart downloads on YouTube Music, which has been around since mid-2019. But Spotify could soon launch its own iteration, as per company CEO Daniel Ek.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Ek revealed a screenshot of the in-development "Your Offline Mix" playlist, adding it is "designed for those times when you might not be online." The CEO didn't go into more detail about this feature but appears to be open to suggestions at the moment.

This means there's no timeline for this new offline playlist's arrival, nor do we know the number of songs that would be automatically downloaded. For instance, YouTube Music's Smart downloads feature enables listeners to have up to 500 songs automatically downloaded for offline playback.

As TechCrunch points out, Spotify has been working on bringing auto-curated offline playlists to its service for a while now. A reliable source of app feature leaks, Jane Manchun Wong, uncovered an under-development version of Spotify's "Offline User Mix" a little over three years ago. But for some reason, it never rolled out.

Since word about the new Your Offline Mix playlist comes directly from Spotify's top brass, it's safe to say that it will eventually make its way to the main app. Testing appears to be underway already, with TechCrunch finding at least two users (1, 2) who seem to have access to Your Offline Mix.

There are plenty of scenarios where an offline playlist like this would come in handy, such as when you've forgotten to download songs manually before a long-haul flight. Spotify's algorithms would likely need some time to learn based on your listening patterns, but it should eventually get to a point where only the tracks you listen to are automatically saved for offline playback.