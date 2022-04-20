There comes a time when last year's Spotify Wrapped just isn't enough to satisfy your craving for stats anymore. While it is pretty great to discover your overall listening stats, you don't have to wait until the end of each year to check out your listening trends. You can see where you stand at any time if you know where to look. We've rounded up all the ways you can see your Spotify stats on Android and desktop, including fun third-party apps and websites.

Where to find your stats in Spotify

If you are itching to know your most-listened-to-track right now, you're in luck. Spotify has a way to view your top tracks and artists throughout the year, not just at the end. Here's how you can do it.

How to see your Spotify stats on desktop

When you're using Spotify in your browser or the desktop app, you can see your top ten artists and top 50 tracks of the month. These stats are only visible to you, so you can only share them by taking screenshots. To find them, do the following:

Open and log in to the Spotify Web Player on your browser or the Spotify desktop app on your computer. In the top-right corner of Spotify, click your profile name to display a drop-down menu. From the drop-down menu, click Profile. Scroll down your profile page to find a preview of your Top artists this month and your Top tracks this month. Click See all to get the full view of your top artists and tracks.

How to see your Spotify stats on Android

When using the Spotify app on your Android smartphone, you can get an overview of your recent listening history. You'll find each song and playlist you've played organized by date. While it doesn't provide any actual stats or analysis, it can still satisfy the urge to track everything.

Open and log in to the Spotify app on your Android phone. Tap the Home icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen. From the Home view, tap the Clock icon in the top-right corner of your screen. Scroll down to view all of your Recently played playlists and tracks, starting with the most recent.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand Here's how to find your recently played Spotify stats on Android.

Close

The best third-party apps and websites for Spotify stats

Whether you're looking for a detailed ranking or a whimsical analysis, third-party websites and apps offer the most interesting Spotify stats. Remember that you have to be willing to give third-party websites and apps access to your Spotify data to enjoy these stats.

Spotistats

Spotistats (also known as Stats.fm) is a full-featured Spotify stats app for Android. You can see your top tracks and artists for the past four weeks, six months, or as long as you've had your Spotify account. It tells you your top genres and what percentage of your tracks fit certain descriptors, like danceable, energetic, or acoustic. It also shows global charts and your recently played tracks. The Spotistats app is free but contains a distracting amount of ads. You can remove the ads and get more features by upgrading for $3.49.

Get Spotistats from the Play Store

Expand

Close

uTrack

The minimalist uTrack app for Android offers Spotify stats without overwhelming you with extra features or ads. This free app gives you lists of your top artists, tracks, and genres for the past month, six months, or all time. That's all, folks.

Get uTrack from the Play Store

Expand

Close

How Bad is Your Streaming Music?

This website uses a snarky AI to judge your questionable taste in music. The AI will import your Spotify data, ask you some questions, then roast your embarrassing tracks. Prepare yourself to be exposed as extremely lame. How Bad is Your Streaming Music? is free and doesn't have ads, but it's sometimes unavailable when too many people are trying to use it at once.

Obscurify

With the complete free Obscurify, you can find out how obscure your listening habits are compared to other users. Earn bragging rights by getting a high obscurity percentage. Discover new music with the website's recommendations and impress your friends. Plus, there are no pesky ads to worry about.

How NPRcore are you?

Having a high NPRcore percentage score means you live and breathe NPR music. This free website connects to your Spotify account to see how closely your favorite artists and tracks match with the music of NPR. There are no ads, though it may make you feel compelled to listen to more NPR tunes to boost your score.

Musictaste.space

With Musictaste.space, you compare your taste in music with either your friends or anonymous users to find out how compatible you are. The website creates playlists based on the overlap between your respective top genres, artists, and tracks. The playlist feature is similar to Spotify Blend. While the website is free to use, it does have a few unobtrusive ads.

Receiptify

Receiptify is a free-to-use website that creates fake grocery receipts based on your top tracks. Choose your top 10 tracks from this month, the past six months, or all time. The website will generate an image of a paper receipt which is perfect for sharing on social media. The images are simple to download, and there are no ads.

Festify

Festify designs fake festival posters based on your most listened to artists. The results are definitely instaworthy. If only the concerts were real. You can get your stylish poster for no cost in seconds, and the website is ad-free!

How to remove access from third-party Spotify stats websites and apps

When you use any app or website that Spotify didn't make to view your stats, you have to agree to its terms and grant it access to your account data. If you're concerned about privacy or security, you can revoke this access when you're done trying the service.

Open Spotify on your computer, then click your Profile name in the top-right corner to open a drop-down menu. From the drop-down menu, click Account. In your account settings, scroll down and select Apps from the menu on the left. You can see all the apps that have access to your Spotify data and click Remove access for any of them.

Wrapping things up

Spotify Wrapped only comes around once a year, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your listening trends. The streaming service also offers basic stats throughout the year. You can find your top artists and tracks monthly using Spotify desktop and a list of your recently played songs on Spotify for Android. While it may not have everything, you don't have to wait until the end of the year to get it.

For those who are committed to keeping track of and analyzing their music habits, you can turn to third-party apps and websites. The ones we’ve tested here offer in-depth insights, fun stats, or shareable graphics. All the tools we recommend are free, though some have ads or offer paid versions with additional features. You will have to allow them access to your Spotify data, though we provide steps for revoking this access later if you're privacy-conscious. Give some of our picks a try, and let us know what you think.

The best smart home devices for beginners in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author