Summary Spotify Wrapped 2023 provides personalized insights into your music preferences, including your top artists and songs, as well as the total time you spent listening to music.

The Genre Sandwich feature visualizes your most listened-to genres in a fun way, and the Sound Town feature matches your listening profile with a specific city.

The Me in 2023 card summarizes your overall music tastes from the last year with descriptive titles, and Spotify Wrapped also includes data on top songs, albums, and artists streamed globally.

One of the best parts about being a Spotify subscriber is that you get a personalized deep dive into the evolution of your musical tastes over the last year with Spotify Wrapped. Sure, other music apps offer a similar summary nowadays, but Spotify is the industry leader for a reason, and the level of detail you get with Wrapped reflects that. Now, the company has made Spotify Wrapped 2023 available to all of its users.

You'll find your personalized Spotify Wrapped report on the homepage of the mobile app and desktop site, or you can jump straight to it at spotify.com/wrapped. As usual, you'll see your top artists and songs in the feed along with the total time you spent listening to them and what percentile that placed you in among global listeners. You'll also get a report on how many total minutes you spent listening to music across all of Spotify, complete with fun stats like how many days that adds up to or which day you spent listening to the most music.

One of the more interesting reports you'll get is your Genre Sandwich, which shows a bar graph of your most listened-to genres stylized as a sandwich on an everything-bagel bun, because why not? There's also a Sound Town feature that matches your listening profile with that of a specific city where users listened to a similar set of artists. But perhaps the most share-worthy aspect of all this is the Me in 2023 card, which summarizes your overall music tastes from the last year with descriptions like Shape Shifter, Time Traveler, and Luminary.

Spotify also offers Wrapped reports for podcasts, but we doubt those will be as exciting since you're probably more aware of which shows you've listened to. People who use Spotify Blend will also notice a new filter for their shared playlists that shows only the "2023 Wrapped Top Songs" from everyone in the group.

Along with all the personalized data, Spotify has also released lists of the top songs, albums, and artists that were streamed by all users globally. But going by these, you might think we were looking at Spotify Wrapped 2022 data, because the top four artists are exactly the same as last year, just in a slightly different order:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Kill Bill” by SZA “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)” by Jung Kook, Latto “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Creepin' (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally