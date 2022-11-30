Give yourself a pat on the back for making it through another tumultuous year (well, mostly through). It's time to look back at everything new in 2022, including the new music we discovered and the songs we played over and over (and over again). Spotify’s annual recap is now here, with Wrapped 2022 ready to encapsulate your taste in music over the past year.

Wrapped combines all the artists, tracks, and albums you listened to the most into interesting personalized infographics which you can share on your socials as cards. Like with 2021 Wrapped, you can use the Spotify app on iPhone or Android to access all these cool stats, like your total time spent listening on Spotify, your top five artists, podcasts, and songs, and top genres. The service even tells you the song you played back the most, complete with the play count and the date you played it the most. But this isn't all old stuff — we do get a few new inclusions in 2022 Wrapped:

Listening Personalities: Based on your listening habits throughout the year, Spotify will auto-assign you one of the 16 different listening personalities, like “the nomad” or “the adventurer.” Spotify has a dedicated page explaining all the personality types and what they supposedly signify about your taste in music.

Based on your listening habits throughout the year, Spotify will auto-assign you one of the 16 different listening personalities, like “the nomad” or “the adventurer.” Spotify has a dedicated page explaining all the personality types and what they supposedly signify about your taste in music. Audio Day: We listen to different music depending on our mood, and sometimes, depending on what time of the day it is. Spotify showcases the moods of your general choice of music during the mornings, midday, and evenings.

8 Images

Close

Besides these additions to the shareable cards for 2022 Wrapped, Spotify has collaborated with Bitmoji for Wrapped-themed Bitmoji, Wrapped-themed GIFs where GIPHY is supported, and with Roblox for a Wrapped-related Spotify Island with cool activities in the metaverse. Like last year, top fans of 40,000 artists on Spotify will receive exclusive thank-you videos in their “Your Artists Revealed” playlists along with year-end thank-you YouTube videos from their top artists.

7 Images

Close

Most users should be able to check out their Spotify Wrapped infographics on the app now. If you haven’t used Spotify as much, you can still turn up the volume with one of the 2022 Global Top Lists on the app. If you use YouTube Music more than Spotify, don't forget to check out your 2022 Recap on the YouTube Music app and the main YouTube app as well. There are also several Spotify Wrapped alternatives you could try.