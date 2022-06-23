A new Community section will soon let you see what your Facebook friends are currently listening to

Spotify has been taking a turn towards more "social" features lately. It recently started riding the "live podcast" wave with Spotify Live (previously known as Greenroom), while "Blends" allowed you to merge your musical tastes with a friend's to get a unique playlist. In fact, Spotify has leveraged social networks for music discovery since the early days thanks to its deep Facebook integration on its desktop version, and now, this is finally poised to come to the mobile app too. The app looks all set to gain a new Community tab, which will let you keep up with your friends' music sessions.

The addition was first spotted by Chris Messina, and when pushed for comment by TechCrunch, the company confirmed the feature and said it was in an early development phase.

The new Community page is similar to the Friend Activity sidebar in the desktop version of Spotify, letting you see which of your playlists have been updated lately (and how recently), as well as allowing you to keep tabs on what your friends are listening to in real-time. Just like on desktop, Spotify on mobile pulls your friend list from everyone's favorite privacy-invading social network Facebook.

If you feel like giving this a shot, some folks have seen success by firing up Safari on iOS and navigating to "spotify:community" via the address bar. This doesn't appear to work on Chrome on Android, though, so you're out of luck if you don't have an iOS device.

We might have to wait a bit for a proper release, though. After all, Spotify itself confirmed that it’s in an early stage of development, so even if you get Community to show up on your device, it will feel unfinished. We'll have to wait and see when it goes live.