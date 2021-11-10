Spotify isn't a social network, but it uses many features to bring you closer to all of your friends' favorite songs. Other users can access your activity on the app, jam to your playlists, and see what you're currently playing. However, Spotify doesn't provide a way to interact directly with others through messaging or other means, which is probably why it hasn't featured a proper block button. The app now gives you a handy button to keep annoying or dangerous Spotify users out of your way.

As per Engadget, the music streaming service now allows you to block other users on its app's mobile and web versions. Just head to that person's profile and tap the "Block User" button. If you end up changing your mind at some point, you can also unblock them through the same method.

Spotify acknowledged that adding this functionality could be a good idea in 2018. A year later, it added the option to block particular artists and bands via the "Don't play this artist" button. However, the company hadn't implemented a feature to block other users yet. If you wanted to block someone, you previously needed to contact customer service rather than simply heading to their profile.

Blocking someone on Spotify is not as impactful as on a social network like Twitter or Instagram. The music streaming service doesn't have messaging or anything similar, limiting how someone could harass you online. Still, if someone is using your Spotify listening history to target you on other platforms, you can prevent them from viewing your profile altogether — without making your entire account private.

This change will start showing up for users this week. Make sure your Spotify app is fully up-to-date using the Play Store link below.

Sparklite is a gorgeous Zelda-inspired roguelike, and it's 30% off in celebration of its mobile launch An enjoyable adventure game that's perfect for mobile play

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email