Summary There's been a surge in Spotify users complaining about the music streaming service's Shuffle feature.

Users report that Shuffle often repeats the same few songs and doesn't surface old gems, even in playlists of over 3000 songs.

Some users say that clearing the app cache temporarily fixes the issue.

The sheer magnitude of music available on Spotify, paired with features and tools like smart playlists, AI DJ, yearly Wrapped recaps, social features, and its long-standing free tier with ads, make the service a top choice for the conscious listener.

But despite all the smarts, the service's weird decisions, price hikes, and an overall unreliable user experience have somewhat tainted its reputation.

Back in May, the music streaming service, which already limits free tier users to limited skips and forced shuffle playback also hid music lyrics behind its paid plans, only to reverse the decision later in July.

The service has hiked its plan prices twice in the last two years, oh, and it still doesn't offer a Hi-Fi tier for lossless streaming, but it might be on the way for $18?

There's also the whole app icon fiasco that went down earlier this year, paired with issues like Pixel devices crashing when using Spotify, and a long-standing problem with the shuffle feature repeating songs.

Users have long reported Spotify's shuffle repeating the same few songs over and over, and the algorithm has reportedly deteriorated recently, as highlighted by Android Authority. "I have a single playlist of 3,000 songs and every time I use it, it keeps trying to play at least one song from a group of maybe 50 songs that come on constantly," wrote user Starman926. In a similar vein, "Is it just me, or did shuffle get wayyy worse in the last few weeks/months?? Everytime I shuffle a playlist, I hear the same songs over and over and over. Playlists with 100s songs I haven't heard in ages. Yet it plays the same songs but some of my most listened artists over and over," wrote TheJadeElephant.

There might be a temporary fix

The music streaming giant can easily update its shuffle algorithm to not repeat songs until a specific percent of older gems that haven't been surfaced for a while are played, or it could also tweak its algorithm to rank songs that have recently been played lower than those that haven't been played for a while. We're unsure why it hasn't made the change, though we're sure that users are starting to take note.

As a workaround, some users have reported that clearing your cache on a monthly basis somewhat prevents songs from repeating, with users describing the solution as "not the best but a lot better than before." To do so on Android, head to device Settings → Apps → All apps → Spotify → Storage & cache → Clear cache.

Elsewhere, according to Android Authority, manually playing a specific song from the playlist and then activating shuffle can help surface music that hasn't been played for a while.