Spotify Blend is all about sharing music with friends, as you can invite someone to share a playlist that will automatically populate with songs you both like. It even adds a rating to see how well your tastes match and updates the blended playlist daily. Since introducing Blend last summer, the music platform has largely left it untouched — until now. Spotify is expanding what it can do, giving you the ability to bring in more friends and discover even more music.

The music streamer announced the big update Wednesday, doing so in a star-studded way. Spotify says Blend will now let you put together playlists with as many as ten people total — but you don't need to rely on your friends having great taste in music to use it. Some massive names, including BTS, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves, and Megan Thee Stallion, will let you merge your favorite choices into a Blend playlist. You can finally tell people your best musical buds are the BTS crew — and mean it. Similar choices will still get you a high taste-match score as well.

The updated version of Blend is already rolling out, so it will soon be much easier to find out who shares your musical tastes. To make a group, head to the app and look for Blend in the search tab, then invite your closest family and friends. And with direct links to those celebs on Spotify's blog, you can finally find out if Charli XCX secretly shares your love of 70s soft rock and old-time country music.

