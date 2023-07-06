Spotify enables you to stream music for free, but not without making sacrifices. You can't download songs for offline use or have an ad-free experience unless you go premium. You can subscribe to plans using your preferred payment method. Plans range from Individual to Prepaid and Family plans. If you're a subscriber who wants to switch to PayPal or different debit and credit cards, you may notice that the app doesn't provide such an option. It means you'll need a web browser, which is a longer process than anyone would like.

But you can update payment details in the Google Play Store if you have an Android tablet or phone with a Google account. This option is convenient if you've stored multiple cards and want to switch them instead of adding a new one from scratch. In this article, we show you how to update your Spotify payment method on your devices.

When you update your payment method, Spotify does not cancel your plan even if you're on the free trial. Instead, it waits until your current billing cycle ends before automatically switching to the new card you added as your primary method.

You can change your Spotify payment method on the website since the mobile and desktop apps don't have options for doing so. If you use Spotify on Android, the platform lets you make the changes from the Payments & subscriptions menu in the Google Play Store. This feature is a result of the partnership between them and Google to enable users to choose between either billing system.

If you use iOS, you can't do the same in their Payment and Shipping menu because it's restricted to Apple's closed ecosystem. You can only use it to manage payments for iCloud+, Apple Music, or other related services. However, you can cancel a premium subscription if you created the Spotify account with your Apple ID.

How to change your Spotify payment method

If you can't change your payment method via the Play Store or if you own an iPhone, use the website. You don't need a computer as the interface is mobile-friendly. However, if you subscribed to a premium plan through another Spotify partner company, you may need to contact them for support. Use the steps below to get started.

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Payments & subscriptions > Subscriptions. 2 Images Close Select Spotify from your active subscriptions. Tap Update beside Primary payment method. 2 Images Close Tap Add credit or debit card to set up a new card. If you added another card, tap it to use it as your primary payment method on Spotify. Close

Change your Spotify payment method on mobile browsers

Go to spotify.com and log in to your account. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner. Select View Account. 2 Images Close Beside your plan, tap Update. Close Enter the details for your new payment method. Tap Change Payment Method to save it.

Change your Spotify payment method on computer browsers

Go to spotify.com and log in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Then select Account. Beside your plan, click Update. Enter your billing information. Click Change Payment Method to save it.

What to do if you can't change your Spotify payment method

You may encounter issues such as the update button not working. It's a technical problem on Spotify's end and has nothing to do with your device. You could wait it out, but if your next payment date is fast approaching, here are some solutions to resolve it.

Disable VPNS

Although there isn't an official statement from Spotify to explain why, the platform doesn't work well with most VPNs. Turn it off if you use one to access the app or website. Then retry updating your payment information.

Use incognito mode

Incognito mode cuts the connection between your browsing session and website caches or cookies. This way, you have a fresh window free from outdated or conflicting caches causing pages not to load properly.

The steps to activate the mode vary depending on which browser or device you use. On the Chrome app, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Then select New Incognito tab.

Close

Cancel your subscription

If the steps above don't work for you, cancel your subscription. This way, your plan ends on the next billing date, and your account reverts to the free version. Afterward, you can resubscribe with a new payment method. The downside is that you'll lose your download songs, but you'll still have your playlists and saved songs to help you re-download them. If you're struggling to cancel your plan, send a message to Spotify's advisors to help you do it. Use the following steps to cancel Spotify plans on your own:

From your browser, go to spotify.com and log in to your account. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner. Select View Account. 2 Images Close Beside your plan, click Change plan. Scroll down and select Cancel premium. If Google manages your account's billing, open the Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Payments & subscriptions > Subscriptions. 2 Images Close Tap your active plan. Select Cancel subscription. 2 Images Close

Explore the Premium side of Spotify

Changing your payment method on mobile devices would be nice. But since the Spotify app doesn't provide the option, you'll rely on your browser. One thing you can do on the app is to switch your payment plan. Rather than force you to open your browser, Spotify launches an in-app web page for you to make the change. It will apply to your next billing date.

Each plan offers unique features to enhance your streaming experience. You can go solo with Premium Individual or share music with up to six family members when you subscribe to Premium Family. If these subscriptions interest you, learn more about them before making a choice.