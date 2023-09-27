Summary Spotify plans to use AI voice generation technology to translate podcasts, starting with Spanish and expanding to French and German.

The goal is to maintain the hosts' distinct voices, making the translations feel more "personal and natural" for listeners.

This initiative is part of Spotify's larger AI strategy, which may include a new subscription tier with AI-powered features like playlist creation.

If you love listening to podcasts, you might be occasionally frustrated if English isn’t your first language. Many podcast hosts speak English, which can make their shows difficult to listen to without fluency. As more translation tools are developed, AI is leading the charge in improving the accessibility of this type of content. Now, Spotify has announced that it plans to deploy AI to resolve this all-too-common issue for some of its listeners.

Spotify confirmed on its website that it intends to use voice generation technology from OpenAI to translate podcasts across its platform. Initially, it is rolling out the feature in Spanish, but intends to follow it up with translations in French and German in the near future. Podcasters including Monica Padman, Bill Simmons, and Dax Shepard are helping Spotify with the initiative. They have reportedly assisted with the translation of past and upcoming episodes of their shows through AI (via CNBC). Both free and premium Spotify users will be able to listen to the translated podcasts. The voices are being described as “realistic” but “synthetic” by OpenAI.

Spotify noted that, unlike traditional dubbing, the AI translations will feel more “personal and natural.” The goal of using AI is to maintain the distinctions in the hosts’ voices, per the company. After all, many listeners flock to the podcast format not just for the content itself, but for the personalities of the people presenting the content.

This is just one of the AI initiatives that the streaming giant has launched as of late. Details of Spotify’s “Supremium” subscription tier recently leaked on Reddit, suggesting that AI may become a new incentive to sign up. While the company has yet to confirm the supposed details of the plan, it initially said that such a tier was in the works back in 2021. Now, dedicated Spotify subscribers believe that, according to code, it could be launched in the near future. One of the features Supremium members may get could allow for the creation of playlists using AI. Again, none of this has been made official, but it suggests Spotify is looking for new ways to leverage the technology.

Whether or not the podcast translation initiative takes off is yet to be seen. However, it could be welcomed by subscribers who have a language preference. Spotify noted in its announcement that one of its goals is to deepen connections between listeners and creators. If language remains a barrier for podcasters, this feature could be easily chalked up as a win in this regard even if the end result is less than perfect. Any costs that are eventually tied into it, however, could inevitably water down its value.