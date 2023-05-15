Spotify has long been one of the top players in the audio streaming industry. It is known for its vast song library supplemented by a remarkable content recommendation engine and a growing podcast library. Other factors helping Spotify’s appeal are its geographic availability and long list of regional languages. Now, the service plays well with 11 new languages, expanding its reach further.

Availability in regional languages may not seem like a big deal, but it helps services reach more users in a language they understand. Spotify launched with support for 24 languages — adequate for a new streaming service to make its mark. Subsequently, 36 new languages were added in 2021 to enhance compatibility across geographies.

Now, support for 11 more languages on mobile brings the total to an impressive 74. Notable additions to the list include English (UK), Arabic for Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt, and Spanish in Mexican and Argentinian flavors. These are all important inclusions — markets where the streaming giant wasn’t tapping into its full potential. The full list of the 11 new additions is available below:

Arabic (Egypt)

Arabic (Morocco)

Arabic (Saudi Arabia)

Basque

Bosnian

English (UK)

Galician

Macedonian

Spanish (Argentina)

Spanish (Mexico)

Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong)

The streaming service notes the new languages will make the service more accessible to users, encouraging better interactions between creators and listeners.

Besides the additional language support, Spotify has been experimenting with a new user interface on desktop. It replaces the old web UI that had a plain list-like sidebar and a scrollable main section with carousels. Instead, the new interface uses cards with rounded corners, and a tweaked playlist display in the sidebar.

Spotify's current desktop interface (left); The new interface in testing (center); Expanded sidebar of the new interface (right)

We aren’t seeing an official announcement for it yet, so it could be an A/B test, but we are hopeful the new UI rolls out as widely as the support for new languages.