Spotify Stations has been around for years now, with its app offering users a streamlined experience designed to mimic the sort of hands-off listening you'd get from a traditional radio station. It's gone through some significant changes as we saw it come to new markets, and while it never really caught on like the main Spotify app, it was still a great option to have. Unfortunately, it looks like it's time to take this station off the air, as Spotify shares word with testers that it's shuttering Stations.

The company sent an email announcing the news to beta testers this week, and they've been taking to Reddit to commiserate (via 9to5Google). Plans are to shut down the Stations app itself as well as its web interface in just over a week, on May 16.

In a small saving grace, Spotify does inform users that they'll be able to import their existing stations into the primary app, and continue to listen to them there. What's less clear, though, is what this might spell for the creation of future stations, and if we'll see all the old functionality migrate over to Spotify proper. In particular, fans of Stations praised its ability to generate radio feeds based on multiple artists or tracks, rather than focused on a single point of inspiration.

