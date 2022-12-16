Android's media player got yet another facelift with Android 13, and it continues to gain new capabilities. The changes will only appear when developers explicitly add support for it in their apps, though. While Google’s own YouTube and YouTube Music were among the first to embrace the new layout, popular music streaming services like Spotify have remained behind the curve until now. But things are changing for Spotify as its Android app is now rolling out support for Android 13’s media player to everyone.

Earlier this month, Spotify added support for the redesigned player to its beta app, giving some early adopters a taste of this neat Android 13 feature. Compared to the design that shipped with Android 12, the redesigned media player gets you a more prominent, squircle pause button moved to the middle right of the card. In the redesign, the new spruced-up squiggly progress bar is also flanked by previous and next track controls.

2 Images

Close

This is how Spotify's music player looks. Left: Old, Right: New.

According to 9to5Google, Spotify’s latest stable version 8.7.92.521 carries the new media player layout. Once the update is installed, you will be treated with a player screen that feels less cramped with the new button arrangement. Similar changes have also been introduced to Spotify’s podcast player that appears in the notification shade. The 15-second jump keys flank the progress bar, but you get an additional option to change the playback speed from the same widget.

2 Images

Close

This is how Spotify's podcast player looks. Left: Old, Right: New.

Spotify’s stable update is already out on Play Store, and it shouldn’t take long to reach you if you don’t see it already. Considering most of the top Android flagships are already running the newest Android version, Spotify playing nice with Android 13’s media features is a treat for its millions of users.